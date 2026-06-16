Curb on OTC cough syrups may boost rural demand for Ayush remedies

The move follows the Union Health Ministry's decision to remove the word “syrup” from Schedule K of the Drugs Rules. The provision had allowed certain household remedies to be sold without a formal sales licence in villages with a population below 1,000 if no licensed dealer was available nearby. Prescriptions will now be required to buy cough syrups, with the government saying the amendment is intended to strengthen regulatory oversight and align the exemption framework with current public health and safety requirements.