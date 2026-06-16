Curb on OTC cough syrups may boost rural demand for Ayush remedies

Senior Health Ministry officials told Business Standard the amendment had been under consideration for some time following recommendations by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
“The DCC was apprised about the recent incidences due to contaminated cough syrup and it was proposed that the exemption provided under entry number 13 of Schedule K of Drugs Rules, 1945, in respect of syrups for cough may be deleted,” minutes of the DCC meeting held on November 17, 2025, stated.
People familiar with the matter said drugs covered under Schedule K are subject to relaxed licensing and monitoring requirements.