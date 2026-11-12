Doctors caution against stopping weight-loss drugs over vision-loss risk

The warning comes amid a global boom in GLP-1 medications, which generated an estimated $79 billion in sales in 2025, according to Morgan Stanley. In India, the market has expanded rapidly following the launch of newer obesity treatments and the entry of lower-cost generic semaglutide earlier this year. According to Pharmarack data, the GLP-1 market reached ₹2,492 crore in annual sales as of September 2026, with sales value growing 72 per cent year-on-year during the month. Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, meanwhile, recorded sales of ₹1,544 crore in the 12 months ended October, up 229 per cent from a year earlier.