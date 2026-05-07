DRL-Nestle JV launches Celevida product line for GLP-1 therapy patients

With an eye on India’s larger diabetes and obesity market, Dr Reddy’s and Nestle Health Science Limited, a joint venture (JV) between drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and Nestle India, on Thursday launched its Celevida GLP+ product line targeting patients on glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonist treatment.

GLP-1 agonists are a class of medications that help regulate blood sugar, increase fullness (satiety), and slow stomach emptying, leading to weight loss and improved glucose control for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

“Studies indicate that GLP-1 (like semaglutide) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) therapies may lead to lean body mass loss at 25 to 40 per cent of total weight reduction,” the companies said.

They added that Indian patients could potentially be at higher risk due to lower protein intake, lower baseline muscle mass, and higher body fat levels, highlighting the need to actively address muscle health.

“GLP-1 therapies represent a significant advancement in diabetes and obesity management. However, a clear unmet need remains in supporting patients beyond pharmacological treatment, particularly in addressing nutrition gaps and preserving muscle health during therapy,” said M V Ramana, chief executive officer (CEO) for global generics at DRL.