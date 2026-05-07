Home / Health / DRL-Nestle JV launches Celevida product line for GLP-1 therapy patients

DRL-Nestle JV launches Celevida product line for GLP-1 therapy patients

Dr Reddy's-Nestle Health Science JV launched Celevida GLP+ to support nutrition and muscle health among patients on GLP-1 and GIP therapies

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The JV added that with GLP-1- and GIP-based therapies becoming more widely adopted in the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity, it has become increasingly important to build an integrated ecosystem beyond medication | (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 8:07 PM IST
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With an eye on India’s larger diabetes and obesity market, Dr Reddy’s and Nestle Health Science Limited, a joint venture (JV) between drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and Nestle India, on Thursday launched its Celevida GLP+ product line targeting patients on glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonist treatment.
 
GLP-1 agonists are a class of medications that help regulate blood sugar, increase fullness (satiety), and slow stomach emptying, leading to weight loss and improved glucose control for type 2 diabetes and obesity.
 
“Studies indicate that GLP-1 (like semaglutide) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) therapies may lead to lean body mass loss at 25 to 40 per cent of total weight reduction,” the companies said.
 
They added that Indian patients could potentially be at higher risk due to lower protein intake, lower baseline muscle mass, and higher body fat levels, highlighting the need to actively address muscle health.
 
“GLP-1 therapies represent a significant advancement in diabetes and obesity management. However, a clear unmet need remains in supporting patients beyond pharmacological treatment, particularly in addressing nutrition gaps and preserving muscle health during therapy,” said M V Ramana, chief executive officer (CEO) for global generics at DRL.
 
The JV added that with GLP-1- and GIP-based therapies becoming more widely adopted in the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity, it has become increasingly important to build an integrated ecosystem beyond medication.
 
According to reports, an estimated 1.6 million people in India are currently on GLP-1 or GIP treatment.
 
With clinical guidelines recommending a daily protein intake of 1.2 to 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight during therapy to help preserve muscle mass, the JV said that Celevida GLP+ is custom-designed to bridge nutritional gaps and support muscle maintenance for people on GLP-1 and GIP therapy.
 
“With Celevida GLP+, we aim to address this gap through a targeted, science-backed nutritional solution that complements pharmacological therapies and supports better overall patient outcomes in their everyday journey,” Ramana said.
 

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Topics :nestleDr ReddysGLP1

First Published: May 07 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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