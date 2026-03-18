Fake obesity drugs are booming globally: Lancet report raises alarm

Many people are turning to new weight-loss injections such as Ozempic and Mounjaro in the hope of shedding kilos quickly. But what if the drug you buy turns out to be fake? A new The Lancet report titled The boom in counterfeit obesity drugs warns that counterfeit versions of these popular medicines are spreading across global markets.

The report authors say the surge is being driven by high prices, limited insurance coverage, and the growing demand for weight-loss treatments, raising serious concerns about patient safety.

The findings suggest that patients desperate to lose weight may unknowingly buy falsified drugs that either contain the wrong ingredients or none at all, potentially leading to serious health complications. The situation has become so widespread that global health agencies are now raising red flags about patient safety and the integrity of the medicine supply chain.

Why are counterfeit obesity drugs flooding global markets? According to the researchers, the surge in fake obesity drugs is due to the extraordinary popularity of a new class of medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists. These drugs, including Ozempic and Mounjaro, were initially developed to treat diabetes. They work by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite, slows stomach emptying, and increases the feeling of fullness. As a result, many patients experience substantial weight loss along with metabolic and cardiovascular benefits. However, demand has skyrocketed far beyond supply. According to the report, the combination of high prices, limited insurance coverage, and strong demand for weight-loss treatments has created a lucrative opportunity for counterfeiters. For many patients, the temptation of cheaper alternatives, especially when legitimate drugs are difficult to obtain, opens the door to fake products.

Where are fake weight-loss drugs being sold globally? The report highlights troubling hotspots where counterfeit injections are being sold. ALSO READ: Mounjaro and the brain: Why cravings fade at first, then return later In particular, counterfeit Ozempic and Mounjaro products are reportedly available in tourist destinations in Mexico and in pharmacies near the US border. Travellers seeking lower prices sometimes buy the drugs abroad, believing they have found a bargain. Why are fake GLP-1 weight-loss drugs dangerous for patients? Counterfeit medicines are not simply ineffective; they can also be dangerous. An August 2024 research paper published in the Journal of Medicine, Surgery and Public Health found that falsified GLP-1 receptor agonists may contain:

incorrect drug doses

harmful or unknown substances

no active ingredient at all According to experts, such problems can lead to serious medical consequences. Patients may experience uncontrolled blood sugar levels (hyperglycaemia), cardiovascular complications, or treatment failure, particularly if they rely on the drug to manage diabetes or obesity. In December 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized dozens of counterfeit Ozempic products distributed outside authorised supply chains. The agency also reported six adverse events linked to the falsified medicines, according to the Lancet report. The World Health Organization (WHO) medical product alerts have confirmed falsified Ozempic (semaglutide) batches detected in multiple countries, underscoring the growing global spread of counterfeit GLP-1 medicines. Its Global Surveillance and Monitoring System (GSMS) has been observing increasing reports of falsified semaglutide and other GLP-1 receptor agonist products worldwide.

Health authorities say the trend is accelerating due to several factors: rising global demand for weight-loss drugs

self-diagnosis and self-prescribing practices

online sales through unregulated websites Could new forms of GLP-1 drugs increase counterfeiting risks? The WHO warns that the emergence of tablet versions of GLP-1 receptor agonists could make large-scale counterfeiting easier. Tablets are generally simpler and cheaper to manufacture than injectable pens, potentially making them attractive targets for illicit producers. Because counterfeiters often operate outside regulated pharmaceutical systems, the quality and safety of such products cannot be guaranteed. In September 2025, the WHO added GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, to its Model List of Essential Medicines, recognising their importance in treating type 2 diabetes and related conditions such as obesity.