Gym workouts turn into high-stakes fitness races as demand surges

“Gym is the first thing people do to get fit, not cricket or tennis. But the gym-going public never had a clear, quantifiable goal they could chase,” says Deepak Raj, coach and CEO of Yoska, which brought the German-origin Hyrox, and the Ironman triathlon before that, to India. Raj competed at Hyrox in Vienna and found the format lets people measure their performance in eight workstations, the running track, and overall circuit. Compared with 1,350 at Hyrox’s India debut last year, registrations have swelled to 8,200 for the Bengaluru fixture, now a two-day event. Though races happen in metro cities, racers are attending from smaller towns and overseas, too.