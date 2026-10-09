Health Ministry proposes tighter rules for ads promoting prescription drugs

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday proposed stricter rules for advertising prescription medicines, extending existing restrictions to pharmacies, wholesalers and other licensed drug sellers.

Under the proposal, advertisements for drugs listed under Schedules H, H1 and X of the Drugs Rules, 1945, will require prior approval from the Central Government.

Draft rules extend restrictions to drug sellers

Under the current rules, pharmaceutical manufacturers cannot advertise drugs covered under Schedules H, H1 and X without prior approval from the Central Government. However, the restrictions do not explicitly cover licensed retailers and wholesalers involved in the sale and distribution of these medicines.

To address this gap, the Ministry has proposed adding sub-rule (22) to Rule 65 of the Drugs Rules, 1945. The provision would extend the advertising restrictions to entities licensed to sell, stock, display or offer drugs for sale, or distribute them. This would include retail pharmacies and wholesale drug dealers. The move aims to improve regulatory oversight across the pharmaceutical supply chain, curb unauthorised promotion of prescription medicines and reduce the risk of inappropriate self-medication. It is also intended to strengthen safeguards for medicines that require medical supervision, including certain antibiotics and psychotropic drugs. The proposal follows recommendations made at the 93rd meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) in February this year. The board discussed the need for specific provisions to regulate advertisements by entities holding licences to sell and distribute drugs.

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