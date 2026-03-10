Healthier French fries? Scientists may have discovered a new trick

Golden, crunchy, and irresistible… imagine biting into a perfectly crispy French fry, but with less oil and fewer calories. Sounds too good to be true? Scientists may have found a way to make that happen.

A study titled The effect of conventional and microwave frying on the quality characteristics of French fries, published in the Journal of Food Science, suggests that combining microwaves with traditional deep frying can reduce oil absorption while maintaining the classic crunch of French fries. Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that this technique can shorten frying time and lower oil content without compromising texture.

Another related modelling study published in Current Research in Food Science, titled Predicting the quality changes during microwave frying of food biopolymers by solving the hybrid mixture theory-based unsaturated transport and electromagnetics equations, also showed that microwave frying could cut frying time by 33–76 per cent and reduce oil content by 3–33 per cent compared with conventional frying. Together, the findings suggest that the French fry might one day become a little less guilty without sacrificing its crunch. Why are fried foods considered unhealthy? According to scientists and public health experts, fried foods are popular worldwide largely because of their distinctive taste, colour, and crisp texture. During frying, high heat triggers several chemical changes in food, including starch gelatinisation, protein denaturation, and Maillard reactions, which create the familiar flavour and golden colour.

However, these foods are also high in fat and calories because oil penetrates the food during cooking. Regular consumption of fried foods has been linked with conditions such as obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes That has prompted researchers and food companies to look for ways to reduce oil absorption while keeping the sensory appeal intact. What did the study find about microwave frying French fries? Researchers explored a technique known as microwave frying, which combines conventional deep frying with microwave heating. To test the method, scientists developed a specialised microwave fryer capable of operating at two microwave frequencies — 2.45 GHz (similar to household microwaves) and 5.8 GHz.

In the experiments: Potatoes were peeled, cut into strips, blanched, and salted

The strips were fried in soybean oil heated to 180°C

Sensors measured temperature, internal pressure, moisture, texture, and oil absorption during cooking The goal was to understand how microwave heating changes the physical processes involved in frying. According to the researchers, oil absorption happens because of the way moisture behaves inside food during frying. Initially, the tiny pores inside potatoes are filled with water. As heat increases, the water evaporates and leaves empty spaces. These spaces create negative pressure, which acts like a suction force that pulls oil into the food.

Researchers often compare this to drinking through a straw: Positive pressure pushes liquid out

Negative pressure pulls liquid in During conventional frying, the food spends most of its cooking time under negative pressure, making it easier for oil to seep in. Microwaves heat food from the inside out, unlike conventional heating, which transfers heat from the surface inward. This internal heating causes water molecules to vibrate and generate steam, which increases internal pressure inside the food’s pores. Higher pressure makes it harder for oil to enter the structure. In the experiments, microwave frying produced: Faster heating

Higher internal pressure

Less oil uptake For instance, samples heated with microwaves reached higher internal pressures of up to 24.9 kPa at 2.45 GHz, compared with 13.8 kPa during conventional frying, helping resist oil penetration.

Does microwave frying change the taste or texture of fries? One concern with healthier cooking methods is that they can alter taste or texture. However, the research suggests that microwave frying can still produce crispy fries with similar moisture levels and texture to conventional frying. In fact, microwaves at 5.8 GHz may even create a thicker crust, making fries slightly crunchier because heating concentrates near the surface. How much oil reduction is possible with microwave frying? The modelling study found that microwave frying could reduce oil content by 3–33 per cent and shorten frying times by 33–76 per cent compared with traditional frying.

The lower oil content occurs because the higher internal pressure slows the rate at which oil penetrates the food during cooking. Could this technology reach restaurants and food factories? The researchers believe the technique could be adapted for industrial food production. Unlike some alternatives such as vacuum frying, microwave frying may be easier to integrate into existing continuous frying systems by adding microwave generators along the fryer line. That means manufacturers might eventually produce fried foods that are lower in fat but still taste the same. However, the researchers have noted that more work is needed to evaluate sensory qualities such as taste and aroma, large-scale industrial feasibility, and cost and energy efficiency.