Healthy ageing is trending in India, but most people are not acting on it

In India, slowing ageing is no longer a niche idea and is gradually becoming part of how people in the country have started to think about their health. A new nationwide survey released on World Health Day 2026 highlights this emerging shift.

The study titled World Health Day 2026: 17% Indians surveyed say they have one or more individuals in their close social network who is actively working on slowing ageing… by LocalCircles found that 17 per cent of Indians know someone actively working to slow ageing through lifestyle, diet, exercise, supplements, or therapy. According to the report, this further translates to about 7.3 per cent of Indians themselves taking active steps towards healthy ageing, indicating that while awareness is growing, adoption is still limited.

What does the survey reveal about healthy ageing awareness in India? The survey, which gathered over 28,000 responses across 311 districts, highlights a growing awareness around longevity and preventive health. The survey found: 17 per cent respondents said they know someone actively trying to slow ageing

64 per cent said they do not know anyone doing so

19 per cent reported knowing four or more such individuals When adjusted for social networks, researchers estimate that 7.3 per cent of Indians are actively working towards slowing ageing. ALSO READ: Smoking weed and tobacco accelerates brain shrinkage, say scientists This indicates that while awareness exists, active adoption remains limited, at least for now.

What does ‘slowing ageing’ mean in everyday lifestyle choices? The survey report highlights that the concept of “slowing ageing” goes beyond anti-wrinkle creams or cosmetic fixes. According to the study, people are focusing on: Regular exercise (including strength training and yoga)

Balanced diets rich in antioxidants

Use of supplements

Preventive healthcare and routine screenings

Stress management and mental well-being practices In some cases, individuals are also exploring advanced options like biotechnology-driven therapies and longevity science interventions. Why is healthy ageing gaining importance in India now? India, like the rest of the world, is witnessing rising life expectancy. The study notes:

Life expectancy in India increased from 63.2 years (2000) to 67.3 years (2021)

By 2050, it is projected to reach around 79.8 years for women and 76.2 years for men However, while people are living longer, they are not necessarily healthier. This gap between lifespan and healthy life expectancy (HALE) is pushing both individuals, public health experts and policymakers to prioritise quality of life, not just longevity. The study further says that the Covid-19 pandemic reversed nearly a decade of global life expectancy gains and highlighted vulnerabilities in health systems. Post-pandemic, there has been: Increased focus on preventive healthcare

Greater awareness of immunity and lifestyle diseases

More emphasis on early diagnosis and routine check-ups Why is adoption of healthy ageing still low in India? ALSO READ: That difficult person in your life might be making you age faster The study finds that while awareness around slowing ageing and healthy ageing is growing, only a small percentage (7.3 per cent) are actively taking steps. The study notes that “much more awareness needs to be created” about exercise, healthy diets, and disease prevention.

How does your social circle influence healthy ageing habits? One of the insights from the survey is the “network effect”. According to the study, on average, each person has about 15 individuals in their close social network. This means: Even if you are not actively working on ageing, someone around you likely is

Health behaviours can spread through social circles The study authors highlight that this could be a powerful driver of change, normalising fitness, mindful eating, and preventive care. What simple steps can help slow ageing, according to experts? According to Dr Tarun Suri, HOD of Spine and Orthopaedics at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, slowing ageing does not require extreme measures. It starts with: