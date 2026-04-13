As temperatures continue to climb across many parts of the country, the risk of heat-related illnesses is rising alongside them. While most people associate summer fatigue with long days and dehydration, experts warn that heat exhaustion is far more serious and can escalate quickly if ignored. Recognising the early warning signs and responding in time can make the difference between a manageable condition and a medical emergency.

What are the early warning signs of heat exhaustion people often miss?

According to Dr Sahil Kapoor, Senior Consultant – Family Medicine & Wellness Expert at Aakash Healthcare, the body often sends signals before heat exhaustion fully sets in, but these are frequently brushed aside.

“The earliest warning signs of heat exhaustion can vary, but generally involve excessive sweating, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps, and extreme fatigue,” he explains. However, these symptoms are not the same as everyday tiredness. They tend to appear quickly and feel more intense, and while dehydration may make you thirsty, heat exhaustion brings a deeper sense of weakness and nausea. Excessive sweating that does not ease

Persistent dizziness or light-headedness

Headaches and muscle cramps

Unusual fatigue that feels overwhelming

Nausea or a sense of discomfort Unlike regular fatigue, heat exhaustion can make it feel as though your body is struggling to cool itself, which is a key red flag.

When does heat exhaustion turn into a medical emergency? If ignored, heat exhaustion can progress into heatstroke, which is life-threatening and requires immediate care. During heatstroke, the body’s temperature regulation system fails, causing a rapid rise in core temperature that can damage vital organs and become fatal if not treated immediately. Dr Kapoor warns, “The warning signs of heatstroke include confusion, fainting, high body temperature, skin that is hot and dry or so hot as to not be sweating, rapid heart rate, and difficulty breathing.” These symptoms indicate that the body’s cooling system has failed, and delaying treatment can lead to organ damage or even death. Immediate medical attention is critical if any of these signs appear.

Who is most at risk of heat exhaustion during extreme heat? While anyone can be affected, certain groups are more vulnerable during extreme heat. Older adults and young children

People with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or obesity

Individuals working outdoors for long hours

Those without access to cooling or shaded environments These groups are at higher risk because their bodies may struggle to regulate temperature efficiently, and prolonged exposure to heat only increases the danger. What should you do immediately if you notice symptoms? Acting quickly when symptoms appear can prevent the condition from worsening. Dr Kapoor advises simple but effective first-aid measures.

Move to a cooler or shaded area immediately

Loosen tight or restrictive clothing

Drink cool water in small, frequent sips

Apply cold compresses to the neck, armpits, and forehead

Rest and avoid any physical exertion “If symptoms do not improve in a relatively short period of time, you should seek medical assistance as it may lead to more serious problems,” he adds. How can you prevent heat exhaustion during summer heatwaves? Prevention is always better than cure, especially during prolonged heatwaves. Planning your day and being mindful of exposure can go a long way. Avoid stepping out during peak heat hours, especially between noon and 4 pm

Stay indoors or in shaded areas whenever possible

Drink fluids regularly, even if you are not thirsty, and stay well-hydrated

Use fans or cooling devices to maintain comfort

Choose light and balanced meals instead of heavy foods

Wear loose, breathable, and light-coloured clothing

Check on vulnerable individuals in your community Dr Kapoor also highlights the role of community action, noting that creating cooling centres and spreading awareness can help protect those at higher risk.