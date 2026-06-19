Hospital births near universal, but medical care before death elusive

Rajasthan presents an even sharper paradox. Institutional deliveries have climbed to 99.5 per cent, yet 54.2 per cent of its citizens die without a qualified doctor or trained functionary in attendance.

On the other hand, Kerala remains the outlier on both counts, with 100 per cent of births taking place under medical supervision and just 26.8 per cent of deaths occurring without proper medical attention, the lowest figure nationally.

The skew traces back to where the global spotlight fell. "Births in hospitals started because the World Health Organization (WHO) started publishing infant mortality and under-five mortality rates. That caught everybody's attention globally," said Vikram Venkateswaram, founder of Healthcare India. "Because the WHO was tracking this and the government was working on it, a large proportion of the public health scheme right now is focused on mother and child," he added.