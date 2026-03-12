Quitting smoking: Ways to resist tobacco cravings and stay on track

You promised to quit smoking. But craving hits you after your morning tea, during a stressful moment at work, while chatting with friends, or while inhaling second-hand smoke. In those few minutes, the urge can feel overwhelming. According to doctors, these cravings are a normal part of quitting, and they do not last forever. Your brain is simply adjusting to life without nicotine. Here are simple ways to handle the craving that can make the journey to becoming tobacco-free much easier.

Why do tobacco cravings happen after quitting smoking?

According to Dr (Prof) Kunal Bahrani, Chairman & Group Director – Neurology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, nicotine has a powerful effect on the brain’s reward system. “When you smoke, nicotine stimulates the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure, motivation and habit formation, and over time, the brain begins to depend on nicotine to trigger that reward,” explains Dr Bahrani.

He further says that when nicotine intake suddenly stops, dopamine levels drop. That is when withdrawal symptoms such as irritability, anxiety and intense urges to smoke begin. “The body is simply trying to learn how to live without nicotine,” Dr Bahrani says. Even everyday cues such as the smell of smoke, a tea break, or finishing a meal can activate memories in the brain and trigger cravings. How long do nicotine cravings usually last? The early phase of quitting is often the toughest. According to Dr Bahrani, cravings are strongest during the first week after quitting, particularly in the first 72 hours, when nicotine is clearing from the body.

During this time, people may experience: frequent urges to smoke

irritability

headaches

restlessness “Many people report that cravings often happen in short bursts of three to five minutes and tend to be associated with certain activities,” Dr Bahrani says. ALSO READ: Can your body expose a smoking habit before you admit it yourself? As the weeks pass, cravings gradually weaken. Within two to three months, many people find that the brain has adjusted significantly to functioning without nicotine. What is the ‘4Ds’ method to manage nicotine cravings? The 4Ds strategy, which includes delay, deep breathing, drinking water, and distracting yourself, is used by many to manage cravings.

“Cravings are fleeting signals from the brain that will peak and diminish quickly,” Dr Bahrani says. Here’s how the approach works: Delay: Waiting a few minutes allows the craving to fade naturally.

Waiting a few minutes allows the craving to fade naturally. Deep breathing: This activates the body’s relaxation response and lowers stress hormones.

This activates the body’s relaxation response and lowers stress hormones. Drink water: It replaces the oral habit associated with smoking and helps flush nicotine from the body.

It replaces the oral habit associated with smoking and helps flush nicotine from the body. Distract yourself: Shifting attention activates different brain pathways and weakens the urge. What everyday triggers can bring back the urge to smoke? Many smokers do not realise that cigarettes become tightly linked with everyday routines. According to Dr Bahrani, some of the most common triggers include:

drinking coffee

alcohol consumption

socialising with friends

stress

driving

taking work breaks “These activities become connected to smoking over time because they involve the same behaviour repeatedly,” Dr Bahrani explains. ALSO READ: Why we keep smoking despite knowing the damage it does to our health He says that planning ahead can help you stay in control. For example, chewing sugar-free gum while drinking coffee, taking a short walk during work breaks, and practising relaxation techniques during stressful moments help prevent the automatic urge to reach for a cigarette. Do nicotine replacement therapies actually work? For many people, quitting “cold turkey” is not easy, and that is where medical support can help.

Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) provides small, controlled doses of nicotine without the harmful chemicals found in tobacco smoke. “NRT reduces withdrawal symptoms as the brain slowly adjusts to lower nicotine levels,” Dr Bahrani explains. Common options include: nicotine patches (steady nicotine throughout the day)

nicotine gum or lozenges (quick relief during sudden cravings) Prescription medications such as varenicline or bupropion work differently by targeting brain receptors involved in nicotine addiction and reducing the pleasure associated with smoking. These treatments are especially useful for heavy smokers or people who have struggled to quit before. How can behavioural techniques help break smoking habits? Mindfulness, exercise, and habit substitution can all help break the psychological loop of smoking.

“Mindfulness allows a person to observe their craving without reacting to it, letting the urge fade away on its own,” says Dr Bahrani. He stresses that physical activity can also make a noticeable difference. Walking or light exercise increases endorphins and dopamine levels, improving mood and easing withdrawal discomfort. Replacing smoking with healthier habits, such as drinking herbal tea or chewing sugar-free gum, helps retrain the brain’s habit circuits. Over time, those old associations between smoking and daily routines start to weaken. How do diet, hydration and sleep affect nicotine withdrawal? Lifestyle habits can strongly influence how the body handles nicotine withdrawal.

“Staying well hydrated helps the body eliminate nicotine metabolites and may reduce symptoms such as headaches and fatigue,” Dr Bahrani says. Balanced meals are also important. Dr Bahrani says maintaining stable blood sugar levels can prevent irritability and sudden cravings. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains support recovery and energy levels. ALSO READ: Chai-sutta habit: What happens to your body when tea meets cigarette Sleep matters just as much. Nicotine withdrawal can disturb sleep, but good rest improves mood regulation and strengthens the ability to resist cravings. What should you do when a sudden tobacco craving hits? Those intense moments, when a craving feels overwhelming, are usually short-lived. Dr Bahrani suggests using quick coping strategies:

delay the urge for a few minutes

practise deep breathing or stretching

drink water or chew gum

go for a short walk

call someone supportive

changing your surroundings can also break the mental link with smoking “Keeping visual reminders of your reasons for quitting can help you stay motivated when strong urges arise,” he adds. What health improvements happen after quitting smoking? According to Dr Bahrani, one of the most motivating aspects of quitting smoking is how quickly the body begins to heal. Within 24 hours, carbon monoxide levels in the blood drop significantly, allowing the body’s cells to receive oxygen more effectively.