Proton therapy expansion to put India high on global cancer care map

Anantharaman indicated that close to 25 per cent of APCC patients so far are from abroad. "We are treating over 150 patients a year now. Even patients from the US and Europe are opting for us due to cost advantage and efficiency," he added. The majority of these patients are coming from Mauritius, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
Public sector entry expands access
India’s public-sector entry into proton beam therapy through Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) marks a structural shift in access to advanced oncology care. The facility at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Kharghar — commissioned with support from the Government of India — comes years after Apollo established the country’s first private proton unit.