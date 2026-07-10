India's declining fertility rates: Bihar, Meghalaya remain at the top

India’s overall Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has plateaued, dropping from 2.2 to 2.0. Bihar, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh continue to have the highest fertility rates, despite a steady downward trend.Southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remain firmly below replacement levels. Sikkim has the lowest fertility rate among states and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have the lowest among union territories. Almost every state and union territory shows a net decline in TFR over the last decade.