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India's declining fertility rates: Bihar, Meghalaya remain at the top

Almost every state and union territory shows a net decline in TFR over the last decade

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Sanket Koul
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 6:26 AM IST
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India’s overall Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has plateaued, dropping from 2.2 to 2.0. Bihar, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh continue to have the highest fertility rates, despite a steady downward trend.  Southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remain firmly below replacement levels. Sikkim has the lowest fertility rate among states and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have the lowest among union territories. Almost every state and union territory shows a net decline in TFR over the last decade.  
 
   

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Topics :State of StatespopulationSikkimAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 6:26 AM IST

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