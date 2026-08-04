India's new organ donation portal launched: What's new and why it matters

India on August 3 launched a real-time digital platform to manage organ donation and transplantation, marking one of the biggest reforms to the country's transplant ecosystem in years. Unveiled by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Notto) on the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day, the e-Pratyaropan portal and the accompanying Notto mobile application aim to replace fragmented hospital and state-level record-keeping with a unified national system.

The platform comes at a time when India is recording its highest-ever transplant activity. More than 20,100 organ transplants were performed in 2025, making India the world's third-largest transplant programme after the United States and China. Yet the demand for organs continues to far outstrip supply, with thousands of patients waiting for kidneys, livers, hearts and lungs.

The portal is designed to make organ allocation more transparent, improve coordination among hospitals and states, reduce delays, and maximise the use of donated organs, officials told news agency PTI. What is Notto’s e-Pratyaropan portal? Unlike the previous system, where hospitals largely maintained their own transplant databases, the new e-Pratyaropan portal creates a common digital platform connecting hospitals, state authorities and Notto. Patients will continue to register for transplants through a hospital of their choice. Hospitals, state governments and Notto will have secure access to the portal, where transplant centres can upload recipient details directly. Based on the information uploaded, the portal automatically creates waiting lists at the hospital, state, regional and national levels, enabling organs to be matched and allocated in real time.

The platform also records every stage of organ allocation and movement, replacing much of the manual coordination that previously relied on phone calls and messaging between transplant coordinators. What's new? The portal introduces several capabilities that either did not exist or operated only in a fragmented manner. The biggest change is the creation of a unified digital waiting list, enabling authorities to identify suitable recipients more quickly while maintaining a transparent record of allocation decisions. Hospitals and state authorities can also raise "super urgent" requests through the portal for critically ill patients requiring immediate transplantation. For kidney transplants, the portal creates India's first nationwide digital swap donor network. Until now, incompatible donor-recipient pairs could generally be matched only within individual hospitals. The new platform expands the search across the country, significantly increasing the likelihood of finding compatible matches.

Another important addition is outcome monitoring. Hospitals will now upload follow-up information on transplant recipients, creating what is expected to become India's first national database tracking transplant outcomes. The platform also integrates Aadhaar-verified organ donation pledges, hospital registrations, committee approvals and renewals into a single digital system. How does it compare with global systems? The new platform brings India's transplant infrastructure closer to mature systems such as the United States' Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, operated by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), as well as national registries in countries such as the UK and Spain. Like these systems, the portal provides a national waiting list, digital organ allocation, nationwide kidney exchange and long-term outcome monitoring.

However, the US follows uniform national allocation policies, ensuring that every transplant centre prioritises patients using the same criteria. India, by contrast, continues to follow state-specific allocation rules. While the new portal provides a national waiting list, the priority for allocation will continue to depend on individual state guidelines. Where does India still lag? One of the biggest issues is the absence of uniform allocation criteria. States currently follow different systems for prioritising recipients. Some rely on medical scoring, others prioritise the earliest registered patients, while Tamil Nadu follows a zonal allocation model. Notto has initiated consultations with states, but harmonisation is still a work in progress.

Another challenge is India's low deceased organ donation rate. Although living donor transplants have grown rapidly, deceased donor transplantation remains limited, restricting the number of organs available for patients without living donors. Capacity also remains uneven. Most transplant centres are concentrated in metropolitan cities, while many states have limited transplant infrastructure and shortages of trained transplant coordinators. The success of the platform will also depend on hospitals adopting uniform digital reporting practices. Until now, transplant outcomes have largely remained within individual hospitals, making national performance assessments difficult. What comes next? Officials say the platform has gone live, although not all modules are operational yet. The remaining features are expected to be rolled out over the next two months after monitoring system performance, The Indian Express reported.