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Indian women are living longer than men but good health eludes them

Gap between lifespan and health span presents a critical challenge for a rapidly ageing population

Women, Indian Women
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Women in India have a life expectancy at birth of 69 years, compared with 65.8 years for men, according to WHO’s 2021 estimates | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 12:21 PM IST
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Life expectancy in India has steadily improved over decades, reflecting improvements in health care, disease control and living standards. Women outlive men, as they do across much of the world, but that is only one measure of progress. Estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that women spend much of their lives in illness or disability. Data on healthy life expectancy and anaemia points to a broader challenge for India’s health system: Ensuring that gains in longevity are accompanied by better quality of life.
 
Women in India have a life expectancy at birth of 69 years, compared with 65.8 years for men, according to WHO’s 2021 estimates. However, when healthy life expectancy is considered, the gap narrows dramatically. Women are expected to live 58.3 healthy years, a little more than the 58 years for men.  
 
Women spend 10.7 years in poor health, nearly three years more than men, who spend 7.8 years. Put differently, women spend 15.5 per cent of their lives in poor health, compared with 11.9 per cent for men. The data shows that increasing longevity has not been matched by a similar improvement in healthy ageing. As India ages, improving people’s health will be as important as extending life itself. 
 
One reason women live longer but not necessarily healthier lives is anaemia. According to the National Family Health Survey, 57 per cent of Indian women aged 15-49 are anaemic — more than double the 25.1 per cent of men. Anaemia is associated with fatigue, reduced immunity, poorer maternal health and lower productivity, with its effects accumulating over a lifetime. This persistently high prevalence highlights how nutritional disadvantages faced by women early in life translate into poorer health outcomes in later years, even as they outlive men. 
 
   

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Topics :BS Number WiseLife expectancyIndian women

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

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