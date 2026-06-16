Kerala records 70 Shigella cases, 4 deaths in June: Health minister

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that since January this year, 146 cases of Shigella were reported in the state and of those 70 were in June.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing a review meeting, Muraleedharan said that of the five Shigella deaths, one was in March and the remaining four were in June.

The highest number of cases -- 74 -- of the bacterial infection from January to June were reported from Kozhikode, followed by Malappuram -- 25, including two deaths -- and then Thiruvananthapuram -- also 25 cases of infection, according to the figures given by the minister.

No Shigella cases were reported from Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts of the state till now this year, he said. Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads mainly through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected persons. High-powered committee to look into causes of communicable diseases A high-powered committee will be constituted to look into the causes of the rise in communicable diseases in Kerala and suggest preventive measures, state Health Minister K Muraleedharan said here on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting, Muraleedharan said that the panel would comprise members from the Health, Animal Husbandry, Food Safety and Local Self-Government Departments, as well as doctors from the private and government sectors.

It would help the government take precautionary measures against such diseases in advance by preparing a calendar of communicable diseases that occur during the year, he said. The minister said that the year till now has seen an increase in cases of communicable diseases, with 146 cases of Shigella being reported since January in the state, and in the review meeting it was felt that there was a need to set up a high-powered panel to look into its causes and give a report to the government. He further said that the increase in communicable diseases was due to the pre-monsoon and other cleanliness activities being hindered due to the local body and assembly polls.

Muraleedharan said that when after the local body polls were held in December last year, majority of the elected members were new and by the time they got accustomed to their work, the assembly elections were declared. Subsequently, everyone was in election mood and the model code of conduct was also in place, he said, adding that it was nobody's fault. The minister said that World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant S S Lal will be the chairperson of the panel. Besides the panel, outbreak monitoring units will be set up at the district level along with an action committee to coordinate the preventive measures.