Home / Health / Medanta acquires land in Ghaziabad for ₹ 166 cr, to build 350-bed hospital

Medanta acquires land in Ghaziabad for ₹ 166 cr, to build 350-bed hospital

Proposed 350-bed facility in UP to strengthen Global Health's footprint across Delhi-NCR healthcare market

Medanta Hospital
The Medanta operator secured 10,560 sq metres in Ghaziabad for Rs 165.82 crore, aiming to expand its Delhi-NCR network with a new 350-bed tertiary care facility.
PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 5:26 PM IST
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Health Limited, which operates multi-speciality hospitals under the 'Medanta' brand, on Tuesday said it has acquired a 10,560-square-metre land parcel in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for about Rs 165.82 crore to set up a 350-plus bed hospital. 
The proposed hospital project remains subject to customary and statutory approvals as well as the approval of the company's Board of Directors. 
Global Health said the planned facility is aimed at strengthening its presence across the Delhi-NCR healthcare ecosystem and catering to the healthcare demand in Ghaziabad along with neighbouring areas, including eastern Delhi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and western Uttar Pradesh. 
"We see Ghaziabad as a compelling long-term healthcare opportunity within the broader Delhi-NCR market. The region has undergone significant urban and economic development and continues to see increasing demand for advanced, specialised healthcare services," Global Health Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said. 
Global Health currently operates a network of six hospitals in Gurgaon, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, Patna, and Noida, with 3,737 installed beds as of June 30, 2026. 
The company also has five upcoming hospitals across Mumbai, Delhi (Pitampura and South Delhi), Guwahati, and Varanasi. 
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Topics :Medanta HospitalsHospitalhealth

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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