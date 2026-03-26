In a landmark ruling, a US jury has found Meta and Google liable for harming a young user’s mental health, awarding $6 million in damages to a 20-year-old woman who developed anxiety and depression after compulsive social media use that began in childhood.

The case did not focus on content but zeroed in on the design of platforms like Instagram and YouTube, and whether they function as “addiction machines.”

According to Dr Astik Joshi, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Fortis Healthcare, Delhi, for India, where millions of children are coming online earlier than ever and using the addictive products of Meta and Google, the implications are hard to ignore.

How social media app design drives addiction, not just content For years, the blame has been placed on what users consume online. But this verdict shifts the focus to how platforms are built. Dr Gorav Gupta, senior psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, highlights how the design and features of social media apps keep users in the loop. Here’s what this means: Infinite scroll with no natural stopping point

Autoplay that removes decision-making

Notifications that constantly pull you back

Likes and comments delivered unpredictably According to Dr Gupta, these are not random features. Highlighting habits like zombie scrolling and doomscrolling , Dr Gupta said, “These platforms are designed to exploit the brain’s reward system, keeping users engaged far longer than they intend.”

This is what scientists call a variable reward system, which is the same mechanism that makes gambling addictive. When social media scrolling stops being a conscious choice Have you noticed that now we usually open Instagram, YouTube, or some other social media app without thinking? Experts describe this as loss of behavioural control. “Users often report reaching for their phones without thinking. This loss of conscious control is a key marker of problematic use,” says Dr Gupta. This aligns with growing evidence that heavy social media use can become compulsive rather than intentional. According to the CDC’s mental health resources, excessive digital engagement is associated with:

Higher levels of anxiety and depression

Sleep disruption

Difficulty concentrating “And the effects are more pronounced in younger users,” says Dr Joshi. Why children and adolescents are more vulnerable to app addiction The woman at the centre of the case began using social media at just six years old. According to Dr Joshi, children and adolescents are still developing: Impulse control

Emotional regulation

Decision-making capacity Which makes them far more susceptible to addictive design. “The developing brain is especially sensitive to reward-based stimuli, making children more susceptible to compulsive digital habits,” says Dr Joshi. India is facing a similar reality.

A 2023 report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) found that India’s internet user base is heavily skewed towards younger age groups, with a majority of users under 30. Is social media addiction real or just overuse debate explained Tech companies maintain that social media addiction is not a formal diagnosis. And that’s true, because there is no official classification in the latest editions of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders published by the American Psychiatric Association and the International Classification of Diseases of the WHO. But clinicians say the patterns are familiar. “Whether or not we label it addiction, the behavioural patterns like compulsion, withdrawal, loss of control are very similar.”