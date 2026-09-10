Mounjaro sales soar 502% as India's GLP-1 drug market expands rapidly

The GLP-1 segment recorded 74 per cent growth in unit sales in August, while its market value for the 12 months ended August stood at ₹2,333 crore, the data showed. Injectable medicines accounted for about 86 per cent of the segment, highlighting the rapid shift towards newer GLP-1 treatments.

In August alone, Mounjaro generated sales of around ₹112 crore. While its value sales continued to rise, its unit sales declined, which may partly reflect patients moving to higher doses and changes in the vial formats being used.

Injectable GLP-1 drugs drive growth

The biggest change in the market has been the rapid shift towards injectable medicines.

According to Pharmarack data, injectables accounted for around 86 per cent of the GLP-1 market in August, with sales worth ₹2,010 crore. This compares with ₹348 crore a year earlier.

Tirzepatide accounted for about 62 per cent of the market, while semaglutide contributed around 34 per cent. Dulaglutide and liraglutide made up the remaining share.