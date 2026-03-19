Fast safely this Navratri: Tips to beat fatigue, dehydration, and dull skin

Navratri is a deeply spiritual time, and many people observe fasts as part of the tradition. However, going long hours without proper nutrition and fluids can leave you feeling weak, dehydrated and even affect your skin. While some people skip meals entirely, others rely on a single meal a day or survive on fruits alone, but these approaches often fall short of meeting the body’s energy needs. The key, experts say, lies in planning your fast smartly so that devotion does not come at the cost of your health.

According to Rutu Dhodapkar, Deputy Manager- Clinical Dietetics at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Mumbai, fasting can be beneficial if done correctly, but poor choices often lead to fatigue, headaches and dull skin.

Common fasting mistakes during Navratri One of the biggest issues during Navratri is poor meal planning. As Dhodapkar explains, “Poor planning is one reason for fast leading to fatigue and weakness.” Some common mistakes include: Overconsumption of fried foods like sabudana vada and chips, which can cause acidity and sudden energy spikes

High carbohydrate but low protein meals, leading to poor satiety and muscle fatigue

Long gaps between meals, which result in a drop in blood sugar levels

Inadequate hydration, worsening weakness and headaches

Excess intake of tea and coffee, which further contributes to dehydration Adding to this, Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says, “One of the biggest mistakes is not having meals at all or having very little to eat, which results in low energy levels.” She also notes that relying only on carbohydrate-rich foods like potatoes and sabudana, while skipping protein, can further worsen fatigue.

These habits may feel convenient during fasting, but they often do more harm than good. Warning signs your body is not coping well Fasting should not make you feel unwell. If your body is struggling, it is important to recognise the signs early. Watch out for: Persistent fatigue or dizziness

Headaches or irritability

Dry skin, chapped lips or reduced urination

Muscle cramps

Sudden drop in energy or fainting Sheikh emphasises, “Your body sends out signals such as persistent dizziness, severe weakness, headaches or confusion, and if you notice these, it is important to eat and resume fasting later.” These symptoms may indicate dehydration or low blood sugar levels and should not be ignored.

Who should avoid strict fasting While fasting is a personal and spiritual choice, it is not suitable for everyone. Certain groups should avoid strict fasting or modify their diet under medical guidance. These include: People with diabetes, as fasting may lead to hypoglycaemia

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, due to higher nutritional needs

Elderly individuals, who are more prone to weakness and dehydration

Those with chronic conditions such as kidney or heart disease Sheikh adds that people with hypotension may also be at risk of increased dizziness, and frequent small meals are often a safer alternative to strict fasting for such groups.

For such individuals, a modified fasting plan with proper monitoring is safer. How to plan your fasting meals for sustained energy Instead of relying on one heavy meal, spreading food intake across the day can help maintain energy levels. A balanced fasting plate with small, frequent meals works best. Here is a simple structure you can follow: Early morning: Soaked nuts with coconut water

Breakfast: Amaranth roti with curd and fruit, with optional peanut powder

Mid-morning: Buttermilk or lassi with makhana

Lunch: Sama rice with potato and peanut vegetables, or amaranth/kuttu roti with curd

Evening snack: Roasted makhana or a smoothie with fruits and dry fruits

Dinner: Sautéed paneer, curd, peanuts and fruits Dhodapkar advises avoiding long fasting windows and including a balance of nutrients. “Include good carbs like rajgira, kuttu or singhara, and add protein in the form of paneer, peanuts, curd, nuts, milk and buttermilk,” she says.

Sheikh echoes this approach, saying, “One should avoid long gaps between meals and instead prefer having two to three mini meals and one to two healthy snacks to maintain energy levels.” Smart strategies to prevent dehydration Dehydration is one of the most overlooked aspects of fasting, yet it is often the root cause of fatigue and dull skin. Since the body loses fluids throughout the day, replenishing them is essential. To stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Include fluids such as buttermilk, lemon water, fresh juices and coconut water

Try fruit-infused water for variety

Add a pinch of sendha namak to drinks, as it helps maintain electrolyte balance Sheikh advises, “One should also include coconut water, buttermilk and lemon water with a pinch of rock salt, while avoiding excess tea or coffee as it can increase dehydration.”

Foods that keep your skin healthy and glowing If your skin starts to look dull during Navratri, dehydration is usually the main culprit. However, the right foods can help maintain a healthy glow. Experts suggest including: Vitamin C-rich fruits like amla, orange and guava

Healthy fats from soaked almonds and coconut

Protein sources such as curd, lassi and buttermilk “Antioxidants and hydration are always good for healthy glowing skin,” Dhodapkar notes. Sheikh adds, “Fruits like papaya, pomegranate and apple help detoxify the body, while nuts and dairy products keep the skin moisturised and healthy.” Don’t ignore gut health during Navratri Fasting can disrupt digestion, especially when meals are low in fibre and high in fats. Many people experience bloating, acidity and constipation during this period. To support gut health: