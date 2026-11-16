NPPA extends knee implant price ceiling till January 2027 amid mark-up row

Amid recent judicial scrutiny of high price mark-ups on medical devices and drugs, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has extended the ceiling price fixation for orthopaedic knee implants used in knee replacement systems for at least two more months, till January 2027.

In a notification dated November 13, the drug price regulator said the fixed price ceiling shall remain in force for orthopaedic knee implants for a further period of up to two months, that is, till January 15, 2027, unless amended by a subsequent notification.

The notification comes at a time when manufacturers and industry associations have been submitting representations seeking the removal of the ceiling.

“Reasons cited by them include fluctuations in foreign exchange, increased manpower and freight costs, a rise in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), and supply chain problems,” people aware of the matter told Business Standard. The regulator added that representations received from manufacturers and industry associations on the subject were being considered by the NPPA. However, domestic medtech industry bodies have welcomed the move, mentioning that the extension provides policy stability and helps avoid any premature increase in implant prices. “The decision also allows adequate time for a comprehensive assessment of actual market realities, including domestic manufacturing capacity, government procurement prices, price to distributor (PTD) to MRP differentials and the availability of advanced technologies within the existing pricing framework,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator at the Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AIMED).

The NPPA first notified the ceiling price of orthopaedic knee implants in 2017 by invoking extraordinary powers under Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, for a period of one year. Paragraph 19 allows the NPPA to revise or fix ceiling and retail prices of any drug in extraordinary circumstances and in the public interest. The time limit for this price ceiling has been extended every year since then, with the previous extension announced on September 10 last year. In previous orders, the NPPA had noted unjustified, unreasonable and irrationally high trade margins on orthopaedic knee implants, leading to exorbitant prices that increased out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

India is a major consumer of knee implants, with the country recording more than 250,000 knee replacement surgeries every year. Para 19 revisions on NPPA’s focus Paragraph 19 of the DPCO has been in focus in 2026, with the Supreme Court recently highlighting mark-ups as high as 1,000 per cent on essential medicines and medical consumables. A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta questioned the regulatory distinction between scheduled (price-capped) and non-scheduled (non-price-capped) medicines under the DPCO and whether medicines classified as non-essential should remain outside price control mechanisms. Consequently, the NPPA used Paragraph 19 to cap trade margins of 137 non-scheduled cancer drugs — translating to over 1,300 separate brands and dosage forms — at 30 per cent of their maximum retail price (MRP).