OncoStem eyes wider access to breast cancer risk test with hospital-use kit

When a 31-year-old woman was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2016, chemotherapy threatened to delay her plans to start a family and potentially impair her fertility.

A tumour-risk test developed by Bengaluru-based OncoStem Diagnostics classified her as having a low risk of cancer recurrence, allowing her oncologist to leave chemotherapy out of her treatment.

She underwent surgery and radiation, had a child the following year and subsequently completed five years of hormone therapy, OncoStem founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Manjiri Bakre said.

The patient continues to do well.

OncoStem is now preparing to widen access to CanAssist Breast (CAB) by converting it from a service performed at its sole Bengaluru laboratory into a kit that hospital pathology laboratories can use.

A low-risk result can support an oncologist’s decision to use hormone therapy without chemotherapy, while high-risk patients may require chemotherapy or additional treatment.

It measures five protein biomarkers in tumour tissue and combines them with tumour size, grade and lymph-node status. A machine-learning algorithm then classifies patients as having a low or high risk of distant recurrence.

CAB is intended for patients with early-stage hormone-receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer.

More than 12,000 patients have used CAB during its nearly 10 years in the market, Bakre told Business Standard.

The company expects the decentralised model to at least double its annual testing volume to around 6,000 from the current 3,000.

OncoStem said around 70 per cent of patients tested through CAB had avoided chemotherapy.

The laboratory-based test presently costs around ~60,000, substantially below imported genomic alternatives.

The imported test costs around ~2.5-3.6 lakh in India, according to prices listed by Indian healthcare providers and distributors.

Bakre estimated that chemotherapy and management of its side effects could cost ~3-5 lakh at a private hospital.

Hospitals will determine the final price of the kit-based test. While OncoStem expects to supply it at a lower per-test cost than the laboratory service, Bakre did not indicate how much of that reduction would reach patients.