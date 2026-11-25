A cholesterol-lowering injection administered just twice a year reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other major cardiovascular events in a large clinical trial led by the University of Oxford. The findings could mark an important development in heart disease prevention, particularly for people who already have cardiovascular disease and struggle to keep their cholesterol levels under control.

The treatment, called inclisiran and marketed as Leqvio by pharmaceutical company Novartis, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in major cardiovascular events when added to standard cholesterol-lowering treatment.

What the study found

The Phase III ORION-4 trial involved more than 16,000 participants with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), a condition in which fatty deposits build up inside artery walls and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The study found that inclisiran, when used alongside standard treatment, reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events. These included: Death from coronary heart disease

Non-fatal heart attacks

Non-fatal ischaemic strokes

Urgent procedures to restore blood flow to the heart “These findings are particularly important given the substantial burden of cardiovascular disease and the continued need for effective approaches to reducing cardiovascular risk,” said Louise Bowman, Professor of Medicine and Clinical Trials, and Honorary Consultant Physician (Lipidology), Oxford Population Health, and lead ORION-4 investigator. The trial met its primary endpoint, although Novartis has yet to disclose the exact reduction in cardiovascular risk. Led by Oxford Population Health in collaboration with the TIMI Study Group, the trial is among the largest studies examining cardiovascular outcomes from an RNA-based cholesterol-lowering treatment. Full findings are expected to be published in the first half of 2027.

How the cholesterol shot works Unlike conventional cholesterol-lowering medicines such as statins, inclisiran uses a technology called small interfering RNA (siRNA) to reduce the production of a protein known as PCSK9. This protein breaks down receptors in the liver that help remove low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly called bad cholesterol, from the bloodstream. By reducing PCSK9 production, inclisiran allows more of these receptors to remain available, helping the liver clear LDL cholesterol more effectively. The injection is administered by a healthcare professional according to the following schedule: An initial dose

A second dose after three months

One injection every six months thereafter Earlier research found that inclisiran could lower LDL cholesterol by around 50 per cent over 18 months. The ORION-4 findings are significant because they provide the first cardiovascular outcomes evidence for an siRNA therapy in patients with established ASCVD.

Why it matters for India The findings could be particularly relevant for India, where high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease have emerged as major health challenges. A 2026 analysis of the ICMR-INDIAB (Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes) study, published in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology, found that 87.3 per cent of Indian adults had dyslipidaemia, a condition characterised by unhealthy levels of fats (lipids) in the bloodstream. This usually means having too much bad cholesterol or triglycerides, or too little good cholesterol. The study examined over 23,600 participants and highlighted how widespread the problem was across different population groups. The study found that dyslipidaemia affected 89 per cent of people in urban areas and 86.5 per cent in rural areas, with a higher prevalence among women (91.1 per cent) than men (83.5 per cent). The condition was also widespread among younger adults, with prevalence peaking in the 30-39 age group. Notably, around 40 per cent of people without diabetes, hypertension or obesity also had abnormal blood lipid levels, suggesting that cholesterol-related risks extend beyond those traditionally considered vulnerable.

The findings suggest that cholesterol-related risks are not restricted to older people or those with existing metabolic conditions, making early screening and prevention increasingly important. The wider cardiovascular burden is equally concerning. According to the Beat by Beat 2025 report by BM Birla Heart Hospital, India accounts for nearly 20 per cent of heart attack deaths across more than 190 countries. The report also highlighted that cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 25 per cent of all deaths in India, with around 60 per cent of these deaths occurring prematurely. India's cardiovascular death rate stands at 272 per 100,000 people, compared with the global average of 235.

Elevated LDL cholesterol was identified as one of the important metabolic contributors to cardiovascular mortality, alongside high blood pressure and rising blood sugar levels. What this means for patients One of the potential advantages of inclisiran is its dosing schedule, which could make long-term cholesterol management easier for patients who struggle with daily medication. However, the findings do not mean that patients can replace their existing cholesterol medicines with an injection. The ORION-4 trial evaluated inclisiran alongside standard lipid-lowering treatment, particularly in people with established cardiovascular disease. The full trial results will also be important in understanding the extent of the benefits and the treatment's wider clinical implications.