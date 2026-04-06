Can Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs cause hair loss? Experts explain

Ozempic and similar medications are changing the way people approach weight loss, offering results that once seemed difficult to achieve. However, as their use grows, so do reports of unexpected side effects. Hair thinning has emerged as one such concern, prompting experts to take a closer look at the link.

Can weight loss drugs really cause hair loss?

“The short answer is yes, but the drug isn't directly responsible for your hair thinning out,” says Dr Gagandeep Singh, specialist in metabolic medicine and diabetes reversal, founder - Redial Clinic, New Delhi.

Dr Priya Puja, dermatologist at Kaya Limited, notes that while hair loss was not a listed side effect, real-world reports suggest otherwise. “The medication itself is not toxic to hair follicles, the link appears indirect rather than a direct drug effect,” she says.

Dr Singh explains that there is no proven pharmacological mechanism linking GLP-1 drugs to the hair growth cycle. Instead, the issue lies in how the body responds to rapid weight loss. "In Wegovy clinical trials, hair loss was reported in roughly 3 per cent of users, and the incidence was higher in patients who lost 20 per cent or more of their body weight. That pattern tells you the weight loss is driving the shedding, not the injection," he adds. Why rapid weight loss can trigger hair fall Experts point to a temporary condition called Telogen effluvium, where more hair than usual enters the resting phase and sheds, as the main culprit.

Rapid weight loss puts the body under metabolic stress

The body prioritises essential organs over hair growth

Hair follicles shift prematurely into the resting phase

Shedding increases noticeably after 2–4 months Dr Puja adds that this shift results in a large amount of existing hair moving into the shedding phase, which can make thinning appear sudden and dramatic. Dr Singh explains that under normal conditions, around 85–90 per cent of hair is in the growth phase. However, when the body experiences stress such as a sudden calorie deficit, it conserves energy. Nutritional gaps make it worse Another key factor is nutrition. As GLP-1 drugs suppress appetite, many users end up eating significantly less, sometimes without proper dietary planning.

Dr Singh warns that this can create deficiencies that worsen hair fall. “When protein intake drops, when iron and zinc and vitamin D become deficient, the problem compounds,” he says. "An observational study found nutritional deficiencies in over 22 per cent of GLP-1 users after 12 months," he adds, highlighting how common these gaps can become without guidance. Dr Puja echoes this, noting that “nutritional gaps” can intensify the shedding process, especially when weight loss is rapid. Who is more at risk? Certain groups are more vulnerable to hair thinning while on these medications.

People losing more than 10–15 per cent of body weight quickly

Women, who are generally more prone to telogen effluvium

Those with existing nutritional deficiencies

Individuals with thyroid or hormonal imbalances

Anyone with a history of stress-related hair fall Dr Singh also points out that higher doses leading to faster weight loss can increase the risk. Is this hair loss temporary? Although hair loss can be distressing, experts stress that it is typically reversible. “Hair follicles aren't destroyed, they're just resting,” says Dr Singh. Regrowth usually begins within six to nine months once the body stabilises and nutritional balance is restored.

Dr Puja adds that hair loss often improves “once your body gets back in balance,” reinforcing that this is not permanent damage. What studies say Emerging research is beginning to reflect these observations. A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology identified an increased risk of non-scarring hair loss in patients using GLP-1 medications. At six months, people on GLP-1 drugs were 26 per cent more likely to develop non-scarring hair loss and 62 per cent more likely to experience pattern thinning. By 12 months, the risk increased further, with a 40 per cent higher likelihood of non-scarring hair loss, 64 per cent for pattern thinning and 76 per cent for stress-related shedding, which typically appears a few months after rapid weight loss or other physical stress.

However, experts caution that this still points towards indirect mechanisms such as weight loss and nutrition, rather than a direct drug effect. “If you notice hair loss, don’t panic, and don’t stop taking the GLP-1 on your own without discussing it with your provider first,” states Adam Friedman, co-author of the study and chair of the dermatology department at George Washington University in Washington, DC. How to prevent or manage hair loss Doctors recommend a structured approach rather than relying on medication alone. Ensure adequate protein intake (around 25–30 grams per meal)

Maintain balanced nutrition with sufficient vitamins and minerals

Monitor iron, zinc and vitamin D levels

Avoid excessively rapid weight loss

Consider medical treatments if needed Dr Singh highlights a broader issue in how these drugs are used. “The drug suppresses appetite, it does not teach you how to eat within that reduced appetite,” he says, adding that sustainable results depend on combining medication with proper nutrition and long-term lifestyle changes.