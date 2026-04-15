A devastating healthcare lapse in Pakistan has brought renewed focus on patient safety, as hundreds of children were exposed to a life-altering virus in circumstances that many families describe as avoidable.

The case, which centres on a government hospital in Taunsa, Punjab province, has shocked communities and raised urgent questions about medical oversight, hygiene standards and accountability.

A tragedy that unfolded quietly

An undercover investigation by BBC News has revealed that at least 331 children tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) between November 2024 and October 2025 in Taunsa, Pakistan.

The outbreak did not emerge overnight but built slowly until doctors began noticing an unusual spike in infections among children who had no known risk factors.

The investigation documented unsafe medical practices at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Hidden footage filmed over 32 hours captured multiple violations of basic hygiene protocols, including staff reusing syringes on multi-dose medicine vials, which increases the risk of contaminating entire batches of medication. In several instances, the report said, the same vial was then used to treat different children. These actions significantly increase the risk of cross-contamination, especially in children who often require injections for routine illnesses. Although the hospital has denied responsibility, the scale of the outbreak has left families searching for answers and authorities under pressure to act.

Authorities respond, but questions remain The Punjab government intervened in March 2025, and the medical superintendent of THQ Taunsa Hospital, Dr Tayyab Farooq Chandio, was suspended. The BBC team later found that within three months, he had resumed working with children as a senior medical officer at a rural health centre on the outskirts of Taunsa. Officials have also pushed back against claims that the hospital alone caused the outbreak, suggesting that infections may also be linked to unsafe practices in unregulated clinics. While the government has said there is no conclusive epidemiological evidence directly linking the hospital to the outbreak, it has acknowledged broader risks, including unregulated private practices and unsafe blood transfusions.

A joint review by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF also flagged serious lapses in infection control at local health facilities, including the reuse of intravenous equipment and poor hygiene conditions. A wider public health concern This is not the first time Pakistan has faced such a crisis, as past outbreaks have also been linked to unhygienic medical practices and the reuse of syringes, with children disproportionately affected.\ The 2019 outbreak in Larkana district in Sindh province is considered one of the largest paediatric HIV outbreaks, and by the end of that year, around 1,100 to 1,200 people had tested positive during a mass screening campaign. Children and adolescents accounted for more than 80 per cent of these cases.

Experts warn that systemic issues continue to persist: Overuse of injections in routine care

Weak enforcement of sterilisation protocols

Presence of unregulated or informal healthcare providers

Limited public awareness about infection risks

Lack of medical resources Together, these factors create conditions where preventable outbreaks can occur. The need for accountability and reform The Taunsa outbreak has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger healthcare safeguards. While investigations continue, public health experts stress that preventing such incidents requires more than reactive measures. Key priorities include: Strict enforcement of single-use syringe policies

Regular monitoring and audits of healthcare facilities

Training for medical staff on infection control

Public awareness campaigns on safe medical practices At the same time, accountability remains a central concern, as families demand justice for what many see as a failure of basic care.

A reminder of what is at stake Beyond the statistics lie deeply personal tragedies. One of the most heartbreaking accounts is that of eight-year-old Mohammed Amin, who died shortly after testing positive for HIV. His family described his final days as filled with severe pain and high fever. Soon after his diagnosis, his sister also tested positive, and their family believes both children were infected during routine medical treatment. The story of these 331 children is not just about a medical lapse, but about trust in healthcare systems, in professionals and in the promise of safe treatment. When that trust is broken, the consequences are profound and long-lasting.