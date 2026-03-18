Persistent voice change? Oncologist warns it could be sign of throat cancer

A hoarse voice is something most of us ignore, sometimes even enjoy for its raspy tone, assuming it’s just a cold, pollution, or overuse that will go away on its own. But if that change in voice lasts for more than a couple of weeks, doctors say it should not be taken lightly. In some cases, it can be an early sign of throat cancer.

Dr Akshat Malik, Senior Consultant, Head & Neck Oncology, Apollo Hospital, Delhi, explains why persistent voice changes deserve attention and how early action can make a life-saving difference.

When can a hoarse voice signal throat cancer?

Most people associate hoarseness with seasonal infections, allergies, or shouting too much during an event. According to Dr Malik, often this assumption is correct, but the voice is produced by extremely delicate structures called the vocal cords, and even a small abnormal growth can disturb how they function.

Explaining the mechanism, Dr Akshat Malik says, “In laryngeal cancer, a small growth on the vocal cords makes them stiff and irregular, so they cannot vibrate smoothly. This leads to a persistent change in voice, often the earliest warning sign.” Because the vocal cords are so sensitive, even a tiny lesion can alter the sound of the voice before any pain appears. According to Dr Malik, there is a straightforward rule everyone should keep in mind, “If hoarseness lasts more than 2–3 weeks, don’t ignore it. Even if it seems like a minor infection or voice strain, persistent symptoms need medical evaluation.”

He stresses that a quick examination by an ENT specialist can help rule out serious conditions and offer reassurance if the cause is benign. What are the warning signs of throat cancer? A persistent change in voice is often the earliest clue, but it may not be the only one. Dr Malik says people should watch out for additional symptoms that could signal head and neck cancer, including: Persistent throat pain

Difficulty or pain while swallowing

Ear pain without an ear infection

Coughing up blood

A lump in the neck

Unexplained weight loss When these symptoms appear together with hoarseness, medical evaluation becomes even more important.

What are the major risk factors for throat cancer in India? Throat cancers are strongly linked to lifestyle habits, and certain exposures significantly increase the risk. “The biggest risks are tobacco, both smoking and chewing, and alcohol,” explains Dr Malik. “In fact, tobacco and alcohol together multiply the risk significantly.” Another factor gaining attention globally is human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which has increasingly been linked to certain throat cancers. Who is most likely to ignore early throat cancer symptoms? Interestingly, the people most at risk are also the ones who may delay seeking help. Dr Malik notes that some groups are more likely to dismiss persistent hoarseness, including:

Smokers and regular alcohol users

Professionals who frequently strain their voice, such as teachers and singers

People who assume the symptom is “just a throat issue” This delay can allow the disease to progress before treatment begins. What tests are done if hoarseness does not go away? If a patient reports long-lasting hoarseness, the first step is usually a simple examination of the vocal cords. Doctors commonly perform a laryngoscopy, a quick procedure in which a thin camera is gently passed through the nose to view the vocal cords. “It helps detect even very early, small abnormalities,” says Dr Malik.

The procedure is typically quick and minimally uncomfortable, but it provides critical insight into what may be causing the voice change. Why does early detection of throat cancer matter? In cancer care, timing is everything. “If detected early, cure rates can be as high as 80–90 per cent or more, and patients often retain normal speech and swallowing,” says Dr Malik. However, if diagnosis is delayed, treatment becomes more complex and the chances of preserving normal voice function can decrease. That is why doctors repeatedly stress the importance of investigating symptoms that persist. What are the treatment options for throat cancer today? Treatment for throat cancer depends on the stage of the disease.

Options may include: Surgery, often minimally invasive in early cases

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy or targeted therapy in advanced cases Dr Malik says that modern treatment strategies increasingly focus on preserving speech and swallowing function, allowing patients to maintain quality of life. Can patients regain their voice after throat cancer treatment? Many patients worry that throat cancer treatment will permanently affect their ability to speak. But according to Dr Malik, in many cases, patients can regain effective communication. Early-stage treatment often preserves near-normal voice. Even when more extensive surgery is needed, patients may learn to speak using options such as: