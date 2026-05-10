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Scientists find new Covid-like virus in Thai bats with human infection risk

Researchers identified a sarbecovirus strain in Thai bats that may bind to human ACE2 receptors, though no human infections or community spread have been reported

Covid, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2
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The newly detected virus belongs to the sarbecovirus family, which also includes subgroups such as SARS-CoV-1 and Covid-19 inducing SARS-CoV-2, the study revealed. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 6:48 PM IST
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Scientists in Thailand have identified a novel coronavirus strain in bats that may have the potential to infect humans, according to a recent study published in the Cell journal.
 
The study conducted by an international group of researchers, including the University of Tokyo, identified a group of bat coronaviruses, one of which showed characteristics capable of infecting human cells under certain conditions.
 
The newly detected virus belongs to the sarbecovirus family, which also includes subgroups such as SARS-CoV-1 and Covid-19 inducing SARS-CoV-2, the study revealed.
 
Viruses found in animals do not automatically infect humans. However, this newly detected strain may be capable of binding to human ACE2 receptors, researchers found.
 
ACE2 is a protein found on human cells, especially in lungs and the intestine, that are also used by SARS-CoV-2 to enter the body.
 
However, scientists stressed that there is currently no evidence of human infections, or community spread linked to the virus.
 
“Despite this virus seemingly not posing an immediate zoonotic threat, the recombinant nature of these viruses, large co-circulating diversity, geographic movement and frequent lineage replacement indicate great ecological fluidity among SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses (SC2r-CoVs),” the study added.
 
The discovery emerged from surveillance work on horseshoe bat populations in Thailand and surrounding Southeast Asian regions, where overlapping bat habitats may facilitate viral evolution and transmission.
 
Experts say the findings underline the importance of continued wildlife-virus monitoring and early detection systems developed after the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
While researchers cautioned against panic, they said proactive monitoring can help governments and health agencies respond faster if future threats emerge.
 
“The snapshot of sarbecoviruses circulating in horseshoe bat populations, and their virological properties that we provide here suggests that these viruses can readily alter their phenotypes through mutation and recombination with co-circulating relatives,” the study said.
 
In India, doctors said no such case has been reported and no government advisory has been issued yet.
 
“This is a case of researchers finding a novel virus in bats, which are carriers of various kinds of viruses. While there should not be any panic, it is always better to stay vigilant for novel strains,” a Delhi-based immunologist told Business Standard.

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Topics :CoronavirusVirusesThailandCOVID-19

First Published: May 10 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

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