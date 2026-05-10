Scientists find new Covid-like virus in Thai bats with human infection risk

ACE2 is a protein found on human cells, especially in lungs and the intestine, that are also used by SARS-CoV-2 to enter the body.
However, scientists stressed that there is currently no evidence of human infections, or community spread linked to the virus.
“Despite this virus seemingly not posing an immediate zoonotic threat, the recombinant nature of these viruses, large co-circulating diversity, geographic movement and frequent lineage replacement indicate great ecological fluidity among SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses (SC2r-CoVs),” the study added.
The discovery emerged from surveillance work on horseshoe bat populations in Thailand and surrounding Southeast Asian regions, where overlapping bat habitats may facilitate viral evolution and transmission.