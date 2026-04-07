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Silent diseases rising early in India, warn reports on World Health Day

Health reports flag rising early-onset risks among younger Indians, highlighting need for preventive care as multiple conditions emerge undetected

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Health reports warn of rising early-onset diseases in India, urging a shift to preventive care as young adults face growing risks of diabetes, heart issues, and obesity. (Photo: Adobestock)
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 6:43 PM IST
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On World Health Day, several health reports have sounded a warning on India’s rising burden of silent and early-onset diseases, showing the urgent need to shift from reactive treatment to preventive healthcare.
 
Thyrocare Technologies, in its ‘Bharat Aarogyam Score’ based on over 93 lakh preventive health check-ups conducted between 2023 and 2025, found that more than 90 per cent of individuals show early signs of at least one health condition. A significant proportion face multiple overlapping risks, often beginning as early as their 20s.
 
The analysis highlights that health risks rarely occur in isolation. Over 8 in 10 individuals were at risk for at least two conditions, while nearly 2 in 10 showed risks across five or more conditions, indicating a growing clustering of health issues.
 
Similarly, Apollo Hospitals, in its 'Health of the Nation 2026' report based on over three million health assessments, flagged that two in three young adults are already at risk for non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Among working populations, nearly half were found to have prediabetes or diabetes, while 8 in 10 were overweight.
 
Both reports point to a consistent and concerning trend: Health risks are emerging earlier, remaining undiagnosed for longer, and extending beyond traditional clinical markers.
 
Thyrocare’s findings show a sharp rise in risks related to heart health and diabetes in the 21–40 age group, with heart-related risks doubling by the 30s and diabetes risk more than doubling by the 40s.
 
Apollo’s data further reveals that 1 in 5 individuals under 30 is already prediabetic, while more than half exhibit obesity or abnormal cholesterol levels. Nutritional deficiencies and fitness-related concerns are also widespread.
 
Apollo reported that nearly 7 in 10 individuals are deficient in vitamin D and close to half have low vitamin B12 levels, alongside declining physical fitness indicators such as strength and flexibility among younger populations.
 
The reports also highlight gender-specific trends. Thyrocare noted that low haemoglobin levels are about 2.5 times higher in women, while men show a higher prevalence of liver-related abnormalities. Apollo, meanwhile, pointed to rising anaemia and earlier onset of breast cancer among women, with cases being detected nearly a decade earlier than in Western populations.
 
Importantly, both datasets underline that conventional blood tests may not be sufficient to detect all risks. Apollo’s analysis found that a majority of individuals with fatty liver had normal liver enzyme levels, while advanced diagnostics such as imaging and risk scoring revealed hidden conditions like early atherosclerosis.
 
Together, the findings suggest that India’s disease burden is increasingly shifting towards younger demographics, driven by lifestyle factors such as poor diet, sedentary behaviour, and stress.
 
The reports emphasise that early screening, regular monitoring, and timely intervention can significantly improve outcomes. However, they also stress that awareness remains low, with a large proportion of individuals unaware of underlying risks until conditions progress.

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Topics :healthcarehealth issuesThyrocareApollo Hospitals

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

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