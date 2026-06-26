The paradox of Indian states chasing growth as fertility rates decline

India’s fertility decline has become a major subject of policy debate after the country’s total fertility rate (TFR) fell below the replacement level of 2.1 in 2020 and dropped further to 1.9. Lower fertility is associated with rising incomes, better education and health care, but it also raises concerns about ageing populations and slower workforce growth. Several Indian states now have fertility rates comparable to those of the world’s most rapidly ageing economies. Comparing these regions with nations that crossed the replacement threshold decades ago offers a glimpse into India's demographic future.