Doctors in Delhi and Mumbai are reporting a 10-20 per cent rise in patients presenting with skin complaints during periods of high air pollution, even as a growing body of scientific evidence links prolonged exposure to airborne pollutants with depression, anxiety and cognitive decline.

Beyond the widely documented respiratory and cardiovascular consequences of air pollution, dermatologists say they are seeing more patients reporting skin irritation, dryness, eczema, dermatitis and acne during periods of deteriorating air quality.

“I’m seeing a 10-15 per cent rise in patients coming with skin complaints when air pollution is severe,” said Saurabh Shah, consultant dermatologist at Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital, adding that complaints include skin allergies, itching and other inflammatory conditions.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5), along with other airborne pollutants, can trigger oxidative stress and inflammation, weaken the skin’s protective barrier and make it more vulnerable to irritation.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 293 on Saturday, falling in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) daily bulletin. Under the CPCB’s classification, an AQI of 101-200 is considered ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’ and 301-400 ‘very poor’.

A Delhi-based physician at a government hospital added that there has been an almost 20 per cent increase in patients reporting skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, acne and irritation during periods of severe air pollution this year.

Beyond dermatological conditions, recent research has drawn attention to the potential neurological and psychological consequences of exposure to polluted air.

Children and older adults could also face greater risks because of their relatively weaker skin barriers and reduced ability to retain moisture, doctors said.

Repeated exposure can also disrupt the skin’s natural lipids and moisture-retaining capacity, resulting in dryness, sensitivity and inflammation, besides aggravating pre-existing inflammatory skin conditions.

“PM 2.5 particles along with pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and ground-level ozone, can generate free radicals that damage skin cells and affect collagen and elastin fibres,” said Ruben Bhasin Passi, senior consultant for dermatology at Gurugram’s CK Birla Hospital.

Explaining the possible biological pathways, she said pollutants could contribute to neuroinflammation and oxidative stress, while potentially affecting the blood-brain barrier.

Mehezabin Dordi, clinical psychologist at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, said an increasing body of scientific literature also points to an association between prolonged PM2.5 exposure and depression, although evidence linking it to anxiety disorders remains less consistent.

A systematic review and meta-analysis published in the journal Environmental Research in March 2026 examined the association between ambient air pollution and depression and anxiety among adults, adding to the growing body of research on the mental health implications of pollution exposure.

“The psychological burden of constantly worrying about the health risks posed by polluted air, particularly for family members, may further add to distress for office goers,” the physician quoted above said.

Clinicians add that people with pre-existing depression or anxiety may be particularly vulnerable, as pollution-related sleep disturbances, fatigue, physical discomfort and restrictions on outdoor activity could aggravate their symptoms.

Clinicians say periods of high pollution can coincide with fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, disturbed sleep and low mood.

An India-specific study published in the journal Environment International in 2025, involving 5,699 participants with an average age of 70 years, found that higher long-term exposure to PM2.5 was associated with faster cognitive decline. Exposure to particulate pollution from energy production, industrial activity and residential combustion was associated with steeper declines in cognitive performance.

Dordi added that children and adolescents also warrant attention as their brains and nervous systems are still developing.

“Prolonged exposure may affect concentration, memory and cognitive development, with some research also indicating possible links with behavioural problems, anxiety and depression,” she said.

A May 2022 working paper published by the Institute of Economic Growth, authored by researchers from the institute, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, found that exposure to higher PM2.5 concentrations over a 12-month period adversely affected mathematics and reading performance among children aged 8-11 years in India.