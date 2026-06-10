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Why Kerala is on alert over two diseases: Shigellosis and West Nile fever

The state has intensified surveillance and disease-control measures as shigellosis cases rise and a second suspected West Nile death emerges

Health screening (Photo: Pexels)
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There are no specific antiviral treatments or vaccines for West Nile virus. Treatment is supportive and includes rest, hydration, fever management and pain relief. (Photo: Pexels)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 7:59 PM IST
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Two unrelated diseases -- shigellosis and West Nile fever -- are prompting heightened surveillance in Kerala, a state known for its strong public health system and early detection of outbreaks such as Nipah and Covid-19. Wayanad and Kozhikode districts are currently on high alert.
 
Around 800 families and 12 educational institutions are under close monitoring. Nearly 90 confirmed Shigella cases have been reported this month, with clusters identified in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur districts. Preventive measures were stepped up after the first reported fatality linked to the infection -- a four-year-old girl from Kozhikode. In neighbouring Wayanad, around 58 children are showing symptoms, while three cases have been confirmed.
 
The state has also reported a second suspected death linked to West Nile fever after a 70-year-old man from Ernakulam died from the disease.
 
Shigella and symptoms
 
Shigellosis is caused by the bacterium Shigella and typically leads to diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 13 per cent of diarrhoea-related deaths globally are attributed to Shigella. The estimated annual global incidence of shigellosis is 188 million cases, with approximately 164,000 deaths, according to a report by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information. 
Symptoms usually begin one to two days after infection and last about a week. They include diarrhoea, which may be bloody or prolonged, fever, stomach pain and a persistent urge to pass stool even when the bowels are empty.
 
West Nile and symptoms
 
West Nile fever is a mosquito-borne disease. Unlike dengue and chikungunya, it can lead to neurological complications in some patients. 
Deaths linked to West Nile virus (WNV) are relatively uncommon, accounting for around 1 per cent of cases. In severe infections, the fatality rate is estimated at 3-15 per cent. According to the WHO, around 80 per cent of infected people remain asymptomatic, while about 20 per cent develop West Nile fever. 
Older adults face a higher risk of severe illness. Common symptoms include high fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhoea and skin rashes. Fatigue and weakness may persist for months after infection.
 
Steps taken by Kerala
 
The Kerala health department has launched measures including hospital surveillance, food safety inspections and chlorination of public water sources. Special medical teams have also been deployed under the guidance of Health Minister K Muraleedharan.
 
Officials have been directed to maintain hygiene standards in public places, including roadside eateries and food stalls. 
To contain West Nile fever, the state has intensified mosquito-control drives, sanitation campaigns, disease surveillance and public awareness efforts. District administrations have been instructed to eliminate stagnant water sources and strengthen mosquito-control measures at the household level
 
Treatments in place
 
There are no specific antiviral treatments or vaccines for West Nile virus. Treatment is supportive and includes rest, hydration, fever management and pain relief. 
In severe cases of shigellosis, antibiotics may be prescribed alongside fever management. Preventing dehydration through oral rehydration solutions and adequate fluid intake remains a key part of treatment, along with rest and symptom monitoring.

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Topics :healthcareKeralaIndian healthcare systemWorld Health Organization

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

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