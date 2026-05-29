Worsening side effects of life in fast lane: Obesity, diabetes up sharply

The figures when compared with the last survey – NFHS-5, conducted in 2019-2021 – are stark. Among women aged 15-49 years, the share of those classified as overweight or obese rose to 30.7 per cent – nearly one in three women – in 2023-24 from 24 per cent in 2019-21. Among men, it increased to 27.3 per cent from 22.9 per cent over the same period. That is more than one in four men.