Abu Dhabi offers free UAE entry visas to eligible Indian tourists: Details

Indians planning a holiday in Abu Dhabi can now save the cost of their UAE entry visa — if they meet specific booking conditions. The emirate has launched a limited-period programme under which eligible Indian passport holders can get their UAE entry visa fee waived when they book an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners or approved online travel agencies.

The offer by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism will run from August 1 to October 31, PTI reported.

The scheme is aimed at Indian travellers booking holidays in Abu Dhabi and is not a general visa-fee waiver available to everyone travelling to the UAE.

Who can get the free visa? The offer is available to Indian passport holders travelling from the country. However, simply holding an Indian passport is not enough to qualify. The holiday booking must meet certain conditions, including: A minimum stay of three consecutive nights at an Abu Dhabi hotel

A return flight booked from India Booking through a participating travel partner or an online travel agency approved by Abu Dhabi’s tourism department The visa cannot be obtained by applying independently for the promotional offer. Travellers must make an eligible holiday booking through one of the participating channels.

PTI reported, citing Gulf News, that Abu Dhabi’s tourism department will cover the full cost of the UAE entry visa for qualifying bookings. How much can Indian travellers save? A standard 30-day UAE tourist visa generally costs around AED 252, or roughly Rs 6,500. For an eligible traveller, the waiver therefore removes a visa expense that would otherwise be part of the overall holiday cost. However, travellers should distinguish between the visa waiver and the total cost of the trip. The offer does not mean that the flight, hotel or other travel expenses are free. The three-night hotel stay and return flight are themselves conditions for receiving the visa benefit.

Travellers should also check the final terms with the travel partner before making payment, including whether the visa is automatically processed as part of the qualifying package. Why Abu Dhabi is targeting Indian tourists India remains an important overseas tourism market for Abu Dhabi. The new programme comes as the emirate looks to attract more Indian visitors by strengthening air connectivity, partnerships with the travel trade and tourism opportunities. Abu Dhabi, the capital and largest emirate of the UAE, is also seeking to position itself as a holiday destination beyond the country's better-known Dubai market. For Indian tourists, the visa waiver could make packaged Abu Dhabi holidays marginally cheaper, particularly for families or groups where visa costs can add up.

What Indian travellers should check The offer is time-bound and has specific eligibility requirements. Travellers planning to use it should therefore check the following before booking: Whether the travel agency or online platform is an approved participating partner

Whether the hotel booking covers at least three consecutive nights

Whether the itinerary includes a return flight from India

Whether the visa fee is being waived as part of the booking rather than charged separately The validity and conditions of the visa issued under the promotion The programme is currently scheduled to run until October 31, giving Indian travellers a limited window to use the offer.