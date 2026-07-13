Applying for US visa? AI promises to prepare petitions in under 30 minutes

AI is coming to US visa paperwork. Can it really get your petition ready in 30 minutes?

Preparing paperwork for a US work visa or employment-based immigration petition is often one of the most time-consuming parts of the process, involving lengthy forms, supporting documents and multiple rounds of review. A new artificial intelligence (AI) platform now claims it can reduce that work to under 30 minutes.

The announcement is the latest sign that AI is rapidly making inroads into immigration law, with several legal-tech startups using generative AI to automate repetitive paperwork while leaving legal strategy and final reviews to qualified attorneys.

Here's what applicants should know. What is the new AI platform? Texas-based legal technology company EAZYPETITION LLC has launched eazyPetition, an AI-powered platform designed to help prepare US immigration petitions. According to the company, users can upload documents such as passports, resumes and supporting evidence, after which the platform extracts relevant information, populates immigration forms and generates draft petitions in less than 30 minutes. The product has been launched commercially after a beta testing phase. Does this mean applicants can file a visa without a lawyer? No. The platform is designed to speed up document preparation, not replace legal advice or the US immigration process.

Immigration petitions must still comply with requirements laid down by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and many visa categories require legal judgment, supporting evidence and strategic documentation that AI alone cannot provide. Most AI immigration platforms position themselves as productivity tools for lawyers and immigration firms rather than replacements for attorneys. Why is AI entering immigration? Immigration law involves a significant amount of repetitive administrative work. Lawyers and paralegals often spend hours: Filling government forms

Organising supporting documents

Drafting attorney letters

Responding to Requests for Evidence (RFEs)

Tracking case compliance AI can automate much of this administrative work, allowing lawyers to focus on legal analysis and client strategy instead.

Academic research has also shown that machine-learning systems can accurately classify immigration documents and assist in preparing responses to Requests for Evidence, substantially reducing manual effort while keeping humans in the review loop. This isn't the first AI immigration startup The space has become increasingly competitive. Some notable players include: Parley, which helps immigration lawyers draft visa applications, attorney letters and organise supporting documents using AI. Law firms using the platform say it has reduced paperwork and allowed them to handle more cases. Gale, a Y Combinator-backed startup focused on employment visas such as H-1B, uses AI to automate visa preparation while licensed immigration lawyers conduct final reviews.

Casium, founded by a former Microsoft AI scientist, uses AI agents to recommend visa categories, analyse candidate profiles and prepare draft filings for employment-based immigration. Which visa categories could benefit? Although companies differ in their offerings, AI tools are increasingly being used for employment-based immigration, including: H-1B visas

O-1 visas

EB-1 extraordinary ability petitions

Employer-sponsored permanent residency petitions

Investor visas

Responses to Requests for Evidence (RFEs)

Should applicants trust AI with immigration filings? Experts generally view AI as a productivity tool rather than a substitute for legal expertise. US immigration law changes frequently and often requires interpretation of statutes, regulations and evolving agency guidance. Recent research evaluating AI models on immigration-law questions found that while specialised models perform better than general-purpose ones, they still struggle with complex legal reasoning and time-sensitive regulatory changes. The researchers concluded that such systems should not replace legal counsel.