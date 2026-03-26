Australia halts entry of 7,000 Iranian visa holders amid West Asia conflict

Australia will block around 7,000 Iranian temporary visa holders from entering the country, citing concerns they may be unable or unwilling to return home amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the change, announced on Wednesday, affects subclass 600 visitor visa holders. He said the measure gives the government time to assess the situation while allowing flexibility in limited cases.

“There are many visitor visas which were issued before the conflict in Iran which may not have been issued if they were applied for now,” Burke said.

“Decisions about permanent stays in Australia should be deliberate decisions of the government, not a random consequence of who had booked a holiday.”

The move follows legislative changes passed by parliament in March, giving additional powers to the home affairs minister. Who will be affected The restrictions apply to thousands of Iranian nationals holding temporary visitor visas. However, the government has outlined several exemptions. It will not apply to: • People already in Australia when the Arrival Control Determination commenced • The spouse, de facto partner, or dependent child of an Australian citizen or permanent resident, or an Australian resident without time limits, such as a New Zealand citizen • Parents of a child under 18 already in Australia

• Individuals issued a valid Permitted Travel Certificate • People holding any other visa ALSO READ: Australia launches new visa system to speed student, work visa approvals “The Australian government is closely monitoring global developments and will adjust settings as required to ensure Australia’s migration system remains orderly, fair and sustainable,” Burke said. How exceptions will work The changes will remain in effect for six months. Authorities said some travellers may still be allowed entry under specific conditions. Affected travellers who began their journey before the changes came into force, including those transiting through a third country for less than 24 hours, will generally be issued a Permitted Travel Certificate. In such cases, they will not need to apply separately.

In limited circumstances, authorities may also grant these certificates to allow entry on a temporary visa. Criticism and political reaction Critics say the move is intended to prevent Iranians from making asylum claims once in Australia, particularly given recent developments involving members of Iran’s women’s football team earlier in March. David Shoebridge said about 7,200 visa holders had effectively been shut out. “Today, we see with 100 per cent clarity what the Albanese government thinks of the safety of the Iranian people as they shut the door on protection for people with a visa to come here,” Shoebridge said.