Delhi HC voids visa, passport services tender for Australia, Singapore

By Shruti Mahajan and Nasteho Said

An Indian court has scrapped the government’s tender for outsourcing passport, visa and consular services at diplomatic missions in four countries, including Australia and Singapore, after two losing bidders argued the selection process wasn’t fair.

The Delhi High Court ordered authorities to seek fresh bids for the contracts in the four jurisdictions, which also cover the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, finding officials failed to adequately explain how bids were evaluated and why some applicants were disqualified.

The dispute affects a system that processes millions of passport, visa and consular applications each year for Indian citizens abroad and foreign nationals traveling to India. It highlights the critical importance of the procurement process that underpins overseas diplomatic services. The dispute has already disrupted services in Australia, where VFS Global suspended new passport and visa applications from July 1, citing instructions from the High Commission of India in Canberra.

The legal case was brought by two unsuccessful bidders, E Trav Tech Ltd. and Verasys Ltd., challenging the procurement process. They argued that they had been unfairly excluded during the technical evaluation. The government said the courts shouldn’t interfere in decisions made by an expert committee overseeing the tender. Rejecting that argument, the court said that the failure of authorities to record and communicate valid reasons for the technical evaluation of the bids in question strikes “at the heart of transparency, fairness and equality in public procurement.” The tender process was rendered “opaque” and “arbitrary,” the court said and deserved to be set aside.

Sachin Savadgan, a data analyst in Sydney, said he felt “totally powerless” after his passport renewal application, lodged in May, became caught up in the temporary suspension. Unable to obtain updates despite contacting the Indian High Commission, VFS and consular officials, Savadgan said he felt “stuck” with no alternative options while trying to travel overseas for a family emergency. Sumit Gupta received a permanent residency invitation in Australia that required Indian police clearance via the consular office. Unwilling to risk the 60-day expiration for the invite, Sumit chose the more expensive option, flying to India to get his clearance within eight business days.