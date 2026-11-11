Dreaming of Europe? These powerful-passport countries may disappoint you

A powerful passport may open doors across the world, but does it necessarily make life better? Not quite, according to the Happy Passports Index 2026 released by Global Citizen Solutions (GCS), which finds that while Southern European countries offer passport strength comparable to the Nordic nations, they fall considerably behind when it comes to residents' happiness and overall life satisfaction.

The index, which ranks 50 countries on wellbeing, freedom, mobility and prosperity, places Finland at the top with 93.2 points, followed by Iceland at 92.4 and Denmark at 92.1. The Nordic countries occupy the top four positions, with Norway and Sweden completing the group.

Southern European countries, meanwhile, tell a different story. Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal all have passports among the ten strongest in the sample, comparable to those of the Nordic countries. Yet none features in the index's top 15 overall. Key points: The Nordic countries take the top four places in the Happy Passports Index 2026, led by Finland with 93.2 points, ahead of Iceland (92.4) and Denmark (92.1) The findings highlight an important distinction for people evaluating countries for overseas relocation, citizenship or investment-linked residency: a strong passport may offer greater freedom to travel, but it does not necessarily translate into a better quality of life.

Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal all hold passports among the ten strongest in the sample, on a par with the Nordics, yet none ranks in the index’s top fifteen All six Southern European countries in the sample report lower life evaluations than their income would predict Among higher-income countries, life evaluation is far more closely linked to freedom of choice (0.79) than to passport strength (0.28) or income (0.29) Denmark is the only country in the index to rank in the top four on all four pillars The Nordic countries take the top four places in the Happy Passports Index 2026, led by Finland with 93.2 points, ahead of Iceland (92.4) and Denmark (92.1)

Southern Europe: Strong Passports, Modest Wellbeing Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal all hold passports among the ten strongest in the sample on the GCS Global Passport Index, on a par with the Nordics, and the group of strong-passport countries that includes Spain, Portugal, Greece, Malta and Cyprus records the longest healthy lives of any group in the index. What sets Southern Europe apart is how residents rate their lives: all six Southern European countries in the sample report lower life evaluations than their passports would predict. Strong passports, long healthy lives and peace place every one of them higher in the index than on wellbeing alone.

Spain ranks 16th in the index and 26th on wellbeing, falling short of the sample median on life evaluation by less than 0.01 points, and with it a place among the Happiest Passports, the countries in the top half of the sample on both happiness and passport strength. Italy is one of those 18 Happiest Passports and ranks 18th, with a passport level with Norway’s and Sweden’s but 24th on wellbeing. Greece ranks 36th overall: its passport is the ninth strongest in the sample, but it ranks 43rd on wellbeing. A good life, the briefing finds, can rest on different strengths, and in Southern Europe they lie in mobility, health and peace rather than in how residents rate their lives.

“The happiest countries tend to hold strong passports, but not always. Among wealthier countries, our briefing finds that happiness correlates far more strongly with freedom than with passport strength. That is because a passport offers something different: choice beyond the border.” — Dr. Laura Madrid, Lead Researcher, Global Citizen Solutions The Nordics: Where Happiness and Freedom Meet The Nordic countries hold the top four places in the index and five of the top seven places on wellbeing. Their passports are strong, but Southern Europe’s are comparable. What sets the Nordics apart is not their passports but how people rate their lives and how free they are at home. Among higher-income countries, the briefing finds, it is freedom that continues to go with happiness.

Finland leads the index on 93.2, ranking second in the sample on both freedom at home and mobility. Iceland ranks second on 92.4, first on freedom at home, although its passport ranks only 20th in the sample, below those of all four Southern European countries. Denmark, third on 92.1, is the most balanced country in the index and the only one to rank in the top four on all four pillars. Norway and Sweden complete the Nordic group in fourth and sixth place. Freedom matters more than money or mobility One of the more interesting findings is the relationship between happiness and freedom of choice.

Among higher-income countries, the index finds that life evaluation is much more closely associated with freedom of choice, with a correlation of 0.79. The corresponding correlations are significantly lower for passport strength (0.28) and income (0.29). The findings suggest that the ability to make meaningful choices within one's own country may matter more to overall wellbeing than the ability to travel freely across international borders. Why Southern Europe falls behind Spain ranks 16th in the Happy Passports Index, but 26th on wellbeing. Its life evaluation score is less than 0.01 points below the sample median. Italy ranks 18th overall and is among the 18 countries classified as 'Happiest Passports' — countries that feature in the top half of the sample on both happiness and passport strength. However, Italy ranks 24th on wellbeing, despite having a passport comparable in strength to those of Norway and Sweden.

Greece presents an even sharper contrast. It ranks 36th overall and has the ninth-strongest passport in the sample, but stands at 43rd on wellbeing. The report finds that all six Southern European countries included in the sample have lower life evaluations than their income levels would predict. Interestingly, the group of countries with strong passports that includes Spain, Portugal, Greece, Malta and Cyprus records the longest healthy lives of any group in the index. Southern Europe's relatively strong performance in mobility, health and peace, however, does not translate into equally high life satisfaction. What this means for people considering a second passport For wealthy individuals and families exploring overseas residency or citizenship options, the findings offer a broader framework for evaluating destinations.

A passport's strength is often measured by the number of countries its holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance. But for someone considering relocating permanently, other factors — including civil liberties, personal freedom, healthcare, safety and overall life satisfaction — may be equally important. The GCS index defines a happy passport as the nationality of a country that combines a happy life with wide access to the world. Its broader message is that international mobility should be viewed as an enabler of opportunity rather than a direct measure of happiness. For prospective migrants and global investors, the choice of a destination may therefore require looking beyond visa-free travel ranking.