Dubai in wartime: Key attractions offer free entry for residents, tourists

As tensions continue across the Gulf and the sounds of missile and drone interceptions unsettle daily life, parts of Dubai’s tourism sector are offering residents a chance to take a break.

Several attractions across the city have announced free or complimentary entry for a limited period during the ongoing school holidays, giving families an opportunity to step out while schools remain closed for an early spring break.

The offers include access to Aquaventure World, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, House of Hype and Dubai Miracle Garden.

“We are proud to be part of Dubai and its community,” said Sascha Triemer, General Manager and Vice President of Aquaventure World at Atlantis Dubai in a statement. “If we can offer even a small moment of relief and a few smiles, then we’ve done something meaningful.”

Hotels and restaurants across the city have also rolled out special deals during the same period. Aquaventure World offers complimentary tickets Atlantis, The Palm is offering complimentary access to its two major attractions - Aquaventure World waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium - during the ongoing school break. The resort is releasing a limited number of free daily tickets between March 10 and March 22. Visitors can book up to four tickets per transaction. “This UAE school holiday, Aquaventure World is offering complimentary daily tickets for residents and visitors as a small gesture to help everyone unwind, and enjoy a day together at the world’s largest waterpark,” Aquaventure said in its portal.

ALSO READ: $100,000 H-1B visa fee may have cost Trump govt $20 million as filings drop A regular day ticket for these attractions usually costs around AED 175 (about ₹4,393). What the Lost Chambers Aquarium complimentary pass includes The complimentary day pass for The Lost Chambers Aquarium allows visitors to spend the day at the attraction, though bookings must be made in advance online. Key conditions for the offer include: • All-day entry to The Lost Chambers Aquarium • Tickets must be booked online for a specific date and cannot be collected at the gate • Complimentary tickets can be redeemed for visits until March 22, 2026

• Tickets are released daily at 7:00 am for the same day and the following day • A maximum of four complimentary tickets can be booked in one transaction Visitors must provide personal details and credit card information while booking, though no payment will be charged. The information is used only to reserve the tickets. Tickets are for personal use and cannot be sold or transferred. If resold tickets are detected, the account may be blacklisted on arrival. Guests who bought tickets before March 10, 2026, can contact the call centre to reschedule their visit to a future date or request a refund.