Dubai offers Dh3,000+ travel rewards for inviting family and friends

Dubai residents can now earn travel rewards worth more than Dh3,000 by inviting family members and friends from overseas under a new tourism campaign.

“A Dubai Invite”, as the programme launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is called, encourages residents to promote Dubai as a holiday destination while rewarding them when their guests complete an eligible visit.

The programme is not meant for travellers visiting Dubai directly. Instead, it rewards eligible UAE residents and citizens who nominate overseas guests before they arrive in the emirate.

What is “A Dubai Invite”?

According to the Visit Dubai’s website, UAE residents and citizens aged 18 years or above with a valid Emirates ID can participate by nominating relatives or friends who plan to visit Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026. Once the visitors' arrival is verified, the resident becomes eligible to receive a package of travel and lifestyle rewards.

The initiative forms part of Dubai’s efforts to boost tourism through personal recommendations from people already living in the emirate. What rewards are on offer? Visit Dubai says each successful nomination can unlock benefits valued at more than Dh3,000. The rewards include offers such as: Complimentary hotel stays

Discounts at restaurants

Tickets to tourist attractions

Lifestyle and leisure offers The campaign includes offers from several hospitality and lifestyle brands. However, the exact rewards may differ depending on availability and participating partners. According to Visit Dubai, most benefits will remain valid until December 31, 2026, unless a particular offer specifies a different expiry date.

Who is eligible? According to Visit Dubai, the programme is open to: UAE citizens and residents aged 18 years or above

Individuals holding a valid Emirates ID The invited guest must: Be a non-UAE resident

Travel to Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026

Enter the UAE on a valid tourist visa or be eligible for a visa on arrival Visit Dubai said that the campaign does not arrange visas. Visitors are responsible for obtaining the appropriate visa or ensuring they qualify for visa-on-arrival before travelling. How does the nomination process work? Residents must submit the visitor's details through the official online nomination form before the guest arrives in Dubai.