Fake jobs, seized passports, forced scams: Cyber slavery crisis hits Bihar

Young Indians looking for jobs abroad are increasingly falling prey to “cyber slavery” rackets operating across Southeast Asia, with Bihar Police now investigating around 1,600 people from the state who remain in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos even after their visas expired.

For many young jobseekers, the trap begins with what appears to be a legitimate overseas job offer promising high salaries, free accommodation and quick visa processing. But officials say several victims end up confined inside heavily guarded scam compounds where passports are confiscated and workers are forced to run online fraud schemes targeting people across the world.

According to Bihar police officials, these networks are linked to organised cyber fraud operations in countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos, where trafficked workers are allegedly forced into online scam operations. Cyber slavery is a form of human trafficking in which criminal syndicates lure jobseekers abroad with fake employment offers, confiscate their passports, and force them to carry out cyber fraud under threats, intimidation and violence. "Analysis of data by Cyber Crime and Security cell has revealed that most of the fraud committed by cyber slaves has its origin in Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Laos," Inspector General of Police of Cyber Crime and Security cell of Bihar police, Ranjeet Kumar Mishra said.

"The police are collecting details of around 1,600 people from Bihar, who visited various Southeast Asian countries, but are still staying there even after expiry of their visas", Mishra told reporters in Patna. Officials also warned that some of these individuals may themselves be involved in recruiting more youths from Bihar into the scam ecosystem. “There are reports that these people are trapping youth from the state in those countries to draft youth from Bihar into cyber scams,” another official from the cell said. Police said investigations are also underway into 39 suspected agents allegedly involved in facilitating illegal recruitment and overseas trafficking linked to cyber fraud operations.

Once victims arrive, many reportedly find themselves unable to leave. Survivors in previous cases across India have described being threatened, beaten or denied food if they refused to participate in online scams. The Cyber Crime and Security Cell has issued an advisory asking young jobseekers to exercise caution before accepting overseas employment offers, particularly in Southeast Asia. Officials urged candidates to verify employers, recruitment agencies and visa documents before travelling abroad. The case highlights growing concerns over transnational cybercrime networks exploiting vulnerable jobseekers from India through fake employment schemes, with several Indian states reporting similar trafficking patterns in recent months.