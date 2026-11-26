A gang in Uttar Pradesh allegedly collected up to Rs 1.6 lakh from applicants, promised construction jobs in Russia and used fake flight tickets to convince them that their travel was arranged.

Promises of high-paying overseas jobs can turn costly if applicants fail to verify the recruitment agent, employer and visa arrangements before paying money. A case involving a gang allegedly duping jobseekers with fake construction job offers in Russia highlights how fraudsters use online platforms, passports and fabricated travel documents to extract money.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Pankaj Nishad, the alleged gang leader, in connection with a 2024 cheating case involving promises of employment in Russia, according to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report.

The gang allegedly targeted people searching for overseas employment through online directory platform Justdial, posing as recruitment agents and promising construction jobs in Russia. How the alleged Russia job scam operated According to the STF, gang members registered their contact numbers on Justdial and approached jobseekers who contacted them looking for overseas employment. The accused allegedly took applicants' passports and collected Rs 40,000 initially. They subsequently demanded another Rs 1.20 lakh, promising to arrange work visas and air tickets. Applicants were allegedly offered construction jobs in Russia with monthly salaries of 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh Russian roubles. The gang reportedly worked in collaboration with a company identified as JS Interference Limited, whose chief executive was named as Sachin Singh in the STF statement.

The STF said the accused allegedly demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from applicants even after collecting the initial payments. Those who refused were allegedly sent fake flight-holding tickets to make them believe their travel arrangements were progressing. How can jobseekers verify overseas recruitment agents? Applicants should not rely solely on online listings, phone conversations or promises of high salaries when evaluating overseas job offers. Before paying an agent or surrendering a passport, they should independently verify the recruitment arrangement. Check the recruitment agent: Verify whether the agent is registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as a recruiting agent. Applicants can check details through the government's eMigrate portal.