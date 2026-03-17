Green card, H-1B, US visa holders can now travel to Argentina visa-free

Now, US Green Card holders and certain visa holders in the United States can enter Argentina without applying for a separate visa, following an update to the country’s immigration rules earlier this month.

The change, announced by Argentina’s immigration authority, extends visa-free entry to travellers from India, China and the Dominican Republic who hold specific US immigration documents.

What the new visa-free rule says

Under the revised policy, US Green Card holders can enter Argentina without a visa if they meet all standard entry conditions.

The same exemption applies to individuals holding valid US visas in the following categories:

• B1/B2 or B2 visitor visas • J exchange visitor visa • O visa for individuals with extraordinary ability • P visas (P1, P2, P3) for athletes, artists and entertainers • E treaty investor visa • H-1B work visa Travellers must still ensure that their US visa or Green Card is valid at the time of entry and that they comply with Argentina’s general immigration requirements. Who benefits from the rule The updated rules apply to nationals of: India China Dominican Republic For these travellers, a valid US visa or permanent resident card can now serve as an alternative entry credential for Argentina. Those who do not hold qualifying US documentation will still need to apply for an Argentine visa in advance.

Why Argentina made the change Argentina’s immigration authority has framed the move as part of a broader effort to ease travel for pre-screened international visitors while maintaining border controls. “This regulatory update provides additional flexibility for travellers who already hold qualifying US immigration documentation,” Matias Celatti, Lead Consultant at Newland Chase wrote in a blog post. “By recognising US visas and permanent resident cards as alternative entry credentials, Argentina reduces administrative requirements and helps facilitate international mobility,” he said. Celatti added that the change could help companies manage short-term international assignments more easily. “For employers managing global mobility programmes, the change may streamline short-term travel planning for eligible employees while maintaining compliance with Argentine immigration rules,” he said.