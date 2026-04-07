H-1B visa fraud 'by Indians destroying Texas', says British-American actor

British-American actor Matthew Marsden on Monday said he received life threats after posting on social media about what he described as H-1B visa fraud involving Indians in Texas, even as his remarks drew sharp criticism online.

Marsden said he was not targeting any skin colour or nationality. He added that he would react in the same way if people from the UK were involved.

The controversy follows a post he shared on X on April 4, in which he described visiting a store run by Home Depot.

“I just went to Home Depot and there was a morning for kids there. Every single family there was Indian and no one was speaking English. This H-1B visa fraud is destroying Texas and something needs to be done about it,” the post read.

The comments quickly drew backlash, with several users calling the remarks an example of bigotry. Critics pointed out that children speaking Indian languages in family settings is common and does not indicate visa misuse. “Every Indian kid learns at least 2 languages and speaks the Indian tongue in the presence of family. I can guarantee they speak English too. Why did you leave that out? Because bigotry gets clicks. I guess,” one user wrote. Activist Indu Viswanathan also responded, writing, “Being outraged by brown children at Home Depot who aren't speaking English is bigotry, not evidence of H-1B fraud.”

Some users supported Marsden’s concerns, while others described the post as “engagement bait”. Marsden, known for roles in the TV show Coronation Street and the film Black Hawk Down, has been vocal on immigration issues. He moved to the United States in 2003, lives in Texas, and holds dual UK-US citizenship. What is the H-1B visa programme? The H-1B visa programme, introduced in 1990, allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialised roles. • Up to 85,000 new visas are issued each year • The cap applies to new applicants, not renewals ALSO READ: H-1B visa delay forces Indian worker, family out of US despite job offer • Hundreds of thousands of workers remain in the US on valid H-1B status

Similar tensions seen in Texas earlier this year This is not the first time that debate around the programme has triggered tensions involving the Indian community. In February, a meeting of the Frisco City Council in Dallas turned heated, with some speakers raising allegations about visa fraud and making remarks about the city’s Indian population. According to The New York Times, some speakers referred to an “Indian takeover” of the city and described the visa system using terms such as “fraudsters” and “low-quality scammers”, without providing evidence. Residents pushed back against these claims. “People are worried about their personal safety,” said a Frisco resident of Indian origin. “Our kids have been here, they consider themselves American. This is their home, this is our home.”

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said many of those making such remarks were “outside agitators” and did not reflect the views of most residents. Indian workers dominate H-1B approvals Data from the Pew Research Center shows that about three-quarters of approved H-1B petitions in 2023 went to Indian nationals. The Dallas-Fort Worth region ranked among the top areas for approved applications, many in technology roles such as software development and engineering. ALSO READ: Oracle layoffs: Steps H-1B visa holders must take after job loss in US US rules require employers to pay H-1B workers wages comparable to similarly qualified American employees.

Policy changes and political focus on H-1B The debate comes amid renewed political focus on the programme. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently ordered a pause on H-1B hiring at public universities and state agencies. US President Donald Trump has taken a stricter approach to immigration while also acknowledging the need for skilled foreign workers. ALSO READ: H-1B visa changes from April 1: New form, wage lottery rules & more In 2025, his administration introduced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications. Plans are also being discussed to raise wage thresholds by 21 per cent to 33 per cent, which could increase hiring costs for companies.