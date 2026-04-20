H-1B visa fraud: Indian-origin duo hire workers for fake US university jobs

Two Indian-origin men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to H-1B visa fraud after submitting petitions for jobs that did not exist at the University of California, US Attorney Eric Grant said in a press release on Thursday.

Sampath Rajidi, 51, and Sreedhar Mada, 51, filed H-1B visa petitions for multiple beneficiaries between June 2020 and January 2023. Once the petitions were approved, the visas were passed on to other clients. Rajidi operated two visa servicing firms, S-Team Software Inc. and Uptrend Technologies LLC.

Mada’s role as Chief Information Officer at the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources allowed the pair to carry out the scheme. While he had supervisory authority, he did not have the power to hire H-1B workers for his department without approval from senior officials. According to investigators, he used his position to lend credibility to the petitions, leading authorities to believe the roles were genuine.

Court filings said both men were aware that the jobs listed in the petitions did not exist and that the visas were being supplied to unrelated clients. “They submitted false information knowing such information was material to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) decisions in granting visas. As a result of their conspiracy, Rajidi and Mada gained an unfair advantage over other firms and depleted the pool of H-1B visas available to competing firms,” the court document said. ALSO READ: EB-5 visa warning: India may face green card delays as risks emerge Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

What the case reveals about H-1B misuse • Authorities say some staffing firms collect upfront payments from applicants in exchange for visa sponsorship • In some cases, workers are placed in roles unrelated to the original petition • Others are left without jobs despite being promised employment The court filings said such practices distort the allocation of H-1B visas and create an uneven playing field for companies following the rules. ALSO READ: H-1B visa lottery FY2027: Wage rule, $100K fee lift selection rates to 60% Recent investigations show that this case is part of a wider pattern, with authorities uncovering multiple fraud networks across visa categories.

Major recent fraud cases in 2025–2026 Staged armed robberies for U visas: In March 2026, eleven Indian nationals were charged by the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts for allegedly staging armed robberies at convenience stores. Prosecutors said the incidents were designed to allow individuals to pose as victims and apply for U visas, which are meant for victims of physical or mental abuse. Texas H-1B fraud investigations: Large-scale probes in early 2026 focused on firms in Texas, including several South Indian IT companies, for allegedly filing thousands of questionable H-1B applications. Investigators said some used shell offices and multiple filings to improve their chances in the lottery system.