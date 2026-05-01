H-1B visa fraud: Texas probes 30 firms over 'ghost offices' to hire workers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday launched investigations into nearly 30 businesses over suspected fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa programme, including allegations that some operated “ghost offices”.

The companies under investigation include Tekpro IT LLC, Fame PBX LLC, 1st Ranking Technologies LLC, Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, Blooming Clouds LLC, Virat Solutions, Inc., Oak Technologies Inc, Techpath Inc, and Techquency LLC, according to a statement from the Texas Attorney General’s office.

“Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (‘CIDs’) to nearly 30 North Texas businesses as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa programme,” the statement said.

The office said the companies are suspected of engaging in practices designed to exploit the visa system. How “ghost offices” are alleged to work “Reports indicate that several of these entities have operated so-called ‘ghost offices’ as a scheme in which businesses falsely represent active operations in order to sponsor foreign workers,” the statement said. What Ken Paxton said Paxton, who is contesting the Republican primary for the Senate election, also acknowledged social media influencer Sarah Gonzales for drawing attention to the issue. “I want to thank @SaraGonzalesTX for her efforts in exposing H-1B fraud across the state,” he said.

“I will not allow the H-1B programme to be abused by bad actors seeking to use it as a loophole for allowing foreign nationals to invade Texas. My office will continue working to uncover and put an end to fraud within the H-1B programme,” Paxton said. What companies have been asked to provide ALSO READ: H-1B visa shouldn't cheapen value of American workers: N Carolina official As part of the investigation, Paxton has sought documents identifying all employees working for these companies, records detailing the specific products or services provided, financial statements, and communications related to company operations.

How the probe has expanded The announcement forms part of a wider investigation into alleged H-1B abuse involving multiple companies in Texas. Paxton first announced the broader probe on January 28. The Office of the Attorney General said it is investigating participants in the programme to ensure compliance with the law and that it serves the interests of Americans. Earlier H-1B fraud case in California In April, two Indian-origin men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit H-1B visa fraud after filing petitions for jobs that did not exist at the University of California, US Attorney Eric Grant said.

Sampath Rajidi, 51, and Sreedhar Mada, 51, filed H-1B visa petitions for multiple beneficiaries between June 2020 and January 2023. Once the petitions were approved, the visas were passed on to other clients. Rajidi operated two visa servicing firms, S-Team Software Inc. and Uptrend Technologies LLC. ALSO READ: Visa appoints Suresh Sethi as group country manager for India, South Asia Mada’s role as Chief Information Officer at the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources allowed the pair to carry out the scheme. While he had supervisory authority, he did not have the power to hire H-1B workers for his department without approval from senior officials.