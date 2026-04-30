H-1B visa shouldn't cheapen value of American workers: N Carolina official

North Carolina’s labour commissioner on Wednesday backed a federal proposal to raise the minimum wages employers must offer when hiring foreign workers under the H-1B, H-1B1 and E-3 visa programmes.

Luke Farley said existing visa rules were affecting local workers by allowing wages to be set below market levels.

“H-1B visas take jobs from American and North Carolina workers. Last week, I submitted official comments in support of a new rule proposed by the Trump Administration to make sure H-1B visa holders don't undercut wages for American workers,” Farley said in a statement.

Concerns over wage levels and job access

In a letter to Brian Pasternak at the US Department of Labour, Farley referred to what he described as long-running issues in the system. He said certain provisions allow employers to hire at wage levels below market rates, which he argued has led to lower wages and fewer job opportunities for both North Carolina residents and American workers more broadly. The proposed rule is expected to revise how wages are set so that they better reflect market conditions across visa categories. Proposed changes to wage calculations On March 26, the US Department of Labour proposed new rules to increase wages for foreign workers across several visa programmes, including H-1B, H-1B1 and E-3. Public comments on the proposal are open until May 25.

“In North Carolina, we believe in the dignity of work, fair competition, and putting our people first. We welcome reform that moves these programmes back toward their proper purpose and away from abuse. I support the proposed rule,” Farley said. “If a business wants to hire through one of these visa programmes, it should be required to pay wages that truly reflect the market and do not undercut qualified American workers.” “Our country should never allow foreign labour programmes to become a backdoor way to replace, bypass, or cheapen the value of the American worker,” he said in the letter dated April 21.

What research says about wage gaps A recent study by economist George Borjas, titled The H-1B Wage Gap, Visa Fees, and Employer Demand, found that an average H-1B worker earns about 16 per cent less than a US-born worker in the same locality with similar education, age, gender and occupation. The study also found that the gap varies across employers. At large US technology companies such as Meta, Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Tesla, the difference is small. At Meta and Tesla, the wage gap ranges from about minus 1 per cent to minus 3 per cent and is statistically close to zero. In these firms, H-1B workers, many of them highly skilled Indian software engineers, earn salaries close to $150,000 on average.

What the US government plans The Labour Department’s Employment and Training Administration plans to revise how prevailing wages are calculated under permanent labour certification and employment-based visa programmes. Under the proposal: < Annual pay for foreign workers could increase by about $14,000 across four wage levels < Level I wages may rise to $97,746 from an average of $82,607 < Level IV wages could increase by 7.8 per cent to $175,464 According to the agency, the updated methodology would use wage data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics survey to align foreign worker pay with that of similarly employed American workers.

“This much-needed change aims to curb abuse of certain visa programmes by reducing the incentive to replace American workers with low-wage foreign visa holders and to establish parity between wages paid to US and foreign workers entering the country on employment-based visas,” the agency said in a news release. The proposal comes alongside a separate move by the US Department of Homeland Security to introduce a weighted selection system that would prioritise higher-skilled applicants over the current lottery system when applications exceed the annual cap. “The department is proposing this rule because the current methodology for setting prevailing wages often allows employers to pay alien workers significantly less than similarly qualified US workers for the same jobs in the same area of intended employment,” the agency said.

“This not only results in unfair competition for US workers, particularly in high-skill sectors such as STEM, but also affects domestic wages and undermines the integrity of the immigration system by incentivising the use of lower-paid and lower-skilled alien workers over available domestic talent.” Criticism over comparison method However, David J. Bier, Director at the Cato Institute, questioned the comparison being used by the government. “DOL makes an apples-to-oranges comparison between the average pay for H-1B workers, who are mostly young, relatively recent college grads, to average pay for the entire occupation, which is older and more experienced. INA 212(p)(4) explicitly outlaws this fraudulent comparison,” he said in a post on X.