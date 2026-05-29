Hidden visa tax: VFS under scrutiny over 30% visa fee mark-up allegations

Two decades ago, if you wanted to travel from India, Kenya, or Colombia to Europe, you queued outside a nation's embassy. But after the September 11 attacks, Western governments faced an explosion of security protocols alongside a massive boom in global travel. Embassies were overwhelmed.

Enter VFS Global. Founded in 2001 by an Indian businessman named Zubin Karkaria, the company offered Western governments an irresistible deal: let us handle the messy administrative front-end of the visa process. We will build the centers, hire the staff, collect the passports, scan the fingerprints, and deliver the neat stacks of digital data to your diplomats. The cost to the governments? Zero.

Instead, VFS would collect a small service fee directly from the travelers. Governments loved the cost-cutting efficiency, outsourcing their visa operations to VFS. Today, VFS Global controls a staggeringly dominant share of the outsourced visa market worldwide. An investigative report by The Indian Express, in collaboration with the investigative journalism network Lighthouse Reports, has exposed a deeply embedded culture of aggressive upselling and predatory pricing at VFS Global centers in major Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The cross-border investigation involving European Union inspection reports, journalists and transparency groups has raised uncomfortable questions about how the outsourced visa system works, whether applicants are being adequately protected, and how a private company built a multibillion-dollar business around one of the world's most important travel documents.

The Core Issue: The 30% "Hidden" Visa Tax When applying for an international visa, applicants expect to pay standard government processing fees. However, the investigation by Indian Express revealed that VFS centers routinely inflate these bills by tacking on Value-Added Services (VAS)—such as premium lounge access, courier fees, and SMS tracking alerts—often misleading travelers into believing these upgrades are mandatory. In one documented case reviewed by The Indian Express, a 26-year-old applicant seeking a work visa for Bulgaria at a Delhi center was hit with a total bill of ₹15,000. Roughly a third of that total (₹5,000) went entirely to unwanted add-ons.

A typical breakdown of these extra charges includes: Premium Lounge Access:~₹3,360 to ₹3,500 Courier / "Courier Assurance" Fees: ₹1,260 to ₹4,000 (often combined with SMS) Interview or Form-Filling Fees: ₹1,575 SMS Text Notifications: ₹420 How applicants are misled Travelers outside centers in Delhi and Mumbai reported that VFS staff explicitly told them they could not enter the building without purchasing the premium lounge upgrade. Staff use sequential, high-pressure sales pitches to gradually bloat the final bill, telling applicants that paying for premium processing will speed up their wait time or guarantee their visa.

The Reality: The premium lounge does not offer faster processing. Multiple applicants noted that once they were inside, there was no separate priority lane. They were forced into the exact same token system and general queue as everyone else. Because VFS centers handle official diplomatic documents, many first-time travelers assume the staff are embassy representatives. This authority dynamic makes applicants highly compliant, as they fear any refusal to pay might result in a rejected visa. The report cited the example of 71-year old Vrinda, who was exhausted by the time she reached the VFS Global office in Pune, India, after battling torrential rain and a painful back condition just to apply for a visa to see her newborn granddaughter in Belgium. Despite her physical struggles and being only 15 minutes late, a VFS officer gave her an ultimatum: forfeit her appointment or pay €35—the equivalent of her monthly grocery bill—for a "premium service." Vrinda’s shocking experience is far from unique, as a widespread pattern reveals that many visa applicants face similar unexpected fees. Current and former VFS employees across multiple countries, including Kenya and Nigeria, admit to being trapped in a system where low base salaries and aggressive corporate targets force them to relentlessly upsell optional add-ons like premium lounges, courier options, and SMS updates—sometimes even adding them to bills without customer consent.

This intense pressure from management exploits the trust of vulnerable travelers, many of whom assume VFS staff are official embassy representatives whose demands must be followed blindly. The Corporate Blueprint: Target-driven pressures The investigation revealed that this aggressive upselling is not a case of a few rogue employees, but a deliberate business model engineered by VFS corporate structures. Former operations officers confessed to aggressively pitching these services even after applicants decline, capitalising on the fact that first-time travelers rarely refuse. Worker Compensation: Staff are paid low base salaries (contractors in some hubs make just €126/month). Incentive Systems: Employees are set strict monthly sales targets for SMS, couriers, and lounge access.

Financial Motivation: Staff can earn roughly ₹7,000 to ₹8,000 extra per month in commissions—sometimes doubling their base income. Profit Margins: VFS’s value-added services business reportedly commands pre-tax profit margins of up to 70%. Because employees are financially dependent on hitting these upselling quotas, they are incentivized to bypass consent In response to these systemic and predatory practices, frustrated applicants are beginning to fight back. Online petitions, like one launched by Angolan-British national Joyce José, accuse VFS of operating a "monopoly service provider" that hides behind a "digital wall" with zero accountability. Rather than settling for temporary, one-off resolutions, affected travelers are now collective in their demand for a permanent, systemic overhaul of the broken visa application process.

The Regulatory Backlash The predatory sales tactics have caught the attention of European authorities. European Union delegation reports and inspections conducted between 2020 and 2025 flagged major operational failures within VFS India centers. Foreign missions, including Sweden, have explicitly instructed VFS to implement mandatory, signed consent forms so that applicants must formally opt-in to any extra services. However, EU monitoring notes that while VFS shows "temporary improvement" right after an audit, the centers quickly relapse into the same predatory habits once oversight eases. VFS Global’s Response VFS Global has strongly rejected claims of coercion, stating that its operations are subject to more than 10,000 annual audits by client governments. The company maintains that all value-added services are completely optional, clearly advertised as such across all online and physical touchpoints, and have zero influence over final visa decisions.

Why is this story important? The issue matters because visa outsourcing has become central to global mobility. Instead of embassies directly collecting applications, fingerprints and documents, governments increasingly rely on private contractors such as VFS Global to handle the administrative side of the process. VFS now works with more than 70 governments and operates thousands of visa application centres globally. For Indian travellers, this means that whether they are applying for a tourist visa to France, a student visa to Germany or a business visa to several European countries, their first point of contact is often a VFS centre rather than an embassy.As outbound travel from India surges, the number of applicants passing through these centres has also grown rapidly.

"Since its founding in 2001, VFS has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company whose owners include a major donor to Donald Trump and Dubai’s ruling family. It now holds visa outsourcing contracts with 71 governments worldwide. While applicants are charged a mandatory service fee, VFS has built an adjacent business around selling add-ons such as SMS updates, courier return services and access to premium lounges," said the investigation by Lighthouse reports. What did European Inspection reports find? According to an investigation by The Indian Express based on internal EU evaluation reports, inspectors identified multiple concerns at VFS-operated centres in India between 2020 and 2025. These included alleged shortcomings in data protection practices, concerns over the handling of applicants' personal information, misleading communication around optional services, incorrect data entry, appointment management issues and other operational lapses.

A year-long investigation by Lighthouse Reports, in collaboration with 14 media outlets, has found that VFS has created a system of aggressive – and at times dishonest – upselling. Staff are typically paid low base salaries and awarded bonuses contingent on meeting monthly sales targets for value added services, creating perverse incentives to sell. One report involving Germany and Poland reportedly found that certain practices were not fully compliant with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Europe's strict privacy framework. GDPR violations are taken particularly seriously because visa applicants routinely submit highly sensitive information, including passports, travel histories, employment details, financial records and biometric data.

Internal EU documents reviewed by journalists also cited recurring concerns that, even when issues were raised and corrective measures introduced, some problems later reappeared. "An analysis of more than 2,000 receipts for Swedish visa applications from two-week periods in 16 countries, obtained under freedom of information rules, reveals how extra fees can add up. Value-added services accounted for an average of 30 percent of the revenue made by VFS.SMS notifications were among the most frequently bought services across the sample, accounting for an average of 5 percent of VFS revenue. In Kenya, where former staff said such fees were often added to customer bills without permission, more than nine in 10 applicants paid for SMS services, making up around 10 percent of VFS revenue," reported Politico.