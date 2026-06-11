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India emerges as global skills hub amid worldwide talent shifts: Deel

Global demand for Indian professionals is surging, with Australia, the UK, the US and the UAE ramping up hiring as competition for skilled talent intensifies

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Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:30 PM IST
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Even as the US tightens rules around talent movement, countries such as the UK, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are opening wider doors for skilled professionals. India remains at the centre of this global talent shift, according to a report by human resources management firm Deel.
 
New data from Deel’s Global Talent Map shows that international hiring is no longer being driven by cost arbitrage but by a global race for scarce skills — many of which originate in India.
 
An analysis of Deel’s platform, which spans more than 40,000 companies hiring across over 150 countries, shows that visa holders consistently earn more than local workers in comparable roles across major markets. The findings suggest that global hiring is increasingly being shaped by specialised skills rather than wage savings.
 
World’s hiring compass points to India
  • Australia recorded 724% year-on-year growth in hiring Indian professionals
  • UK hiring of Indian professionals grew 142%
  • US hiring of Indian professionals rose 139%
  • Ireland recorded 131% growth in hiring Indian talent
  • UAE saw 121% growth in hiring Indian professionals
 
Visas become tickets to global pay league
  • US H-1B holders earn median salaries of $140,000 versus $130,000 for local workers in similar roles
  • UK skilled worker visa holders earn £96,000 compared with £87,000 for local workers
  • UAE golden visa holders earn AED 605,000 versus AED 459,000 for standard employment visa holders
  • UK software developers on skilled worker visas earn over £112,000 compared with £93,808 for local workers in the same roles
 
Top destinations on India’s talent trail
  • UAE
  • Singapore
  • UK
  • US
  • Canada
 
Migration wheel starts turning back
 
  • India’s Overseas Citizenship of India programme grants lifelong residency and work rights to more than 35 million diaspora members globally
 
APAC’s talent highways widen
  • Indian nationals are among the top foreign workers in Singapore, alongside citizens of Malaysia, China, and the Philippines
  • In Australia, Indian nationals are among the leading foreign nationalities in Deel’s workforce; other leading APAC nationalities include New Zealanders, Chinese and Sri Lankans
  • Singapore remains the top destination for Australian professionals working abroad on Deel’s platform
 
   

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Topics :HiringIndian professionalsskilled workers

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

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