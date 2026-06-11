India emerges as global skills hub amid worldwide talent shifts: Deel

Even as the US tightens rules around talent movement, countries such as the UK, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are opening wider doors for skilled professionals. India remains at the centre of this global talent shift, according to a report by human resources management firm Deel.

New data from Deel’s Global Talent Map shows that international hiring is no longer being driven by cost arbitrage but by a global race for scarce skills — many of which originate in India.

An analysis of Deel’s platform, which spans more than 40,000 companies hiring across over 150 countries, shows that visa holders consistently earn more than local workers in comparable roles across major markets. The findings suggest that global hiring is increasingly being shaped by specialised skills rather than wage savings.

World’s hiring compass points to India Australia recorded 724% year-on-year growth in hiring Indian professionals

UK hiring of Indian professionals grew 142%

US hiring of Indian professionals rose 139%

Ireland recorded 131% growth in hiring Indian talent

UAE saw 121% growth in hiring Indian professionals Visas become tickets to global pay league US H-1B holders earn median salaries of $140,000 versus $130,000 for local workers in similar roles

UK skilled worker visa holders earn £96,000 compared with £87,000 for local workers

UAE golden visa holders earn AED 605,000 versus AED 459,000 for standard employment visa holders

UK software developers on skilled worker visas earn over £112,000 compared with £93,808 for local workers in the same roles Top destinations on India’s talent trail