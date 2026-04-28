India-New Zealand FTA: Piyush Goyal calls for stronger academic ties

Indian students and skilled professionals will have a smoother path to New Zealand after the two countries signed a free trade agreement, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal championing joint degrees and closer academic partnerships as a vital next step in strengthening bilateral ties.

The two countries should explore running common academic programmes across universities and awarding joint degrees to students from both sides, said Goyal. He was speaking alongside Todd McClay, New Zealand’s trade and investment minister.

Such initiatives will complement the mobility provisions of the FTA and deepen “people-to-people linkages”, Goyal was quoted by PTI as saying.

Joint degrees, student exchanges in focus New Zealand students will get work experience and cultural exposure while their Indian counterparts will benefit from global learning environments, he said. Referring to McClay’s suggestion on dual degrees, Goyal said both sides should “run courses and programmes in New Zealand and Indian universities and give joint degrees”. McClay, for his part, emphasised that mutual recognition of degrees could further strengthen bilateral engagement in the education sector, according to official statements. Visa pathways expand under FTA The FTA introduces a set of structured mobility channels for Indian students, professionals and young travellers, marking what officials described as a “first-of-its-kind” arrangement for New Zealand with any country.

According to the commerce ministry: No cap on Indian students: The agreement removes numerical limits on Indian students enrolling in New Zealand institutions. Work during study: Students are guaranteed at least 20 hours of work per week while studying. Post-study work rights: Up to three years for STEM Bachelor’s and Master’s graduates

Up to four years for doctoral candidates Working holiday visas: 1,000 multiple-entry visas annually for young Indians, valid for 12 months Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visas: 5,000 visas available at any given time

Valid for up to 3 years The TEE pathway will cover a wide range of professions, including IT, engineering, healthcare, education and construction, as well as specialised roles such as yoga instructors, AYUSH practitioners, chefs and music teachers, the ministry said.

Officials added that these measures are designed to convert “global learning into global experience”, linking education with employability outcomes. Services exports, diaspora to gain Goyal said the mobility provisions would directly support India’s services exports, calling the opportunity “huge” given the expanded access across 118 sectors offered by New Zealand under the agreement. Government data shows India’s services exports to New Zealand stood at $255.8 million in FY25, while imports were higher at 550 million USD, indicating room for growth. The Global Trade Research Initiative noted that sectors such as IT, healthcare, education support, financial services and telecom-linked services could benefit from the pact’s provisions.

Officials also highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora, over 300,000 strong in New Zealand, in strengthening trade, education and investment linkages. FTA framed as mobility-led partnership Both sides positioned the agreement as more than a tariff-reduction exercise. McClay described it as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” that would boost exports, create jobs and deepen economic ties. Goyal termed it a “defining milestone” aligned with India’s broader strategy of engaging developed economies, adding that the pact places “student mobility, skills and services” at its core alongside trade and investment. The agreement also includes a $20 billion investment commitment from New Zealand into India, alongside expanded cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, innovation and traditional medicine systems.