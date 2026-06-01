Indian-owned companies in UK surge 60% to 1,912, create over 200,000 jobs

The number of Indian-owned companies in the UK have surged by nearly 60% year-on-year in 2026, reaching 1,912, with a combined turnover of £105.77 billion, up from £72.14 billion in 2025, according to the latest edition of the India Meets Britain Tracker from Grant Thornton.

The report, published by Grant Thornton UK in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and India Global Forum (IGF), paints a picture of a rapidly strengthening India-UK economic corridor, fuelled by growing trade, rising investment and the implementation of the landmark Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Indian business presence reaches new high

The tracker identified 1,912 Indian-owned companies operating in the UK in 2026, up sharply from 1,197 a year earlier. Together, these businesses generated a combined turnover of £105.77 billion, compared with £72.14 billion in 2025. The growth was accompanied by rising tax contributions and employment. Indian-owned firms paid £378 million in corporation tax during the year and collectively employed more than 203,500 people across Britain, highlighting the increasing role of Indian capital in supporting the UK economy. Trade deal begins to show results The findings come less than a year after India and the UK signed CETA in July 2025, a deal designed to simplify trade procedures, encourage investment flows and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Bilateral trade between India and the UK rose to £47.4 billion in 2025, marking an 11.7% increase over the previous year. Analysts say the agreement is already helping boost business confidence, particularly in technology, advanced manufacturing and clean energy sectors. The two countries have set a target of achieving $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. Strong growth and investment: Sixty-six businesses reported annual revenue growth of at least 10%, with the average growth rate reaching 61%, significantly higher than the 42% recorded last year. Prime Focus International Services led with 1,283% growth, followed by Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK at 320%.

Indian firms create over 200,000 UK jobs Employment generated by Indian-owned businesses also witnessed a dramatic rise. The tracker found that Indian companies now employ 203,549 people in the UK, a 60.6% increase from the previous year. Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover remains the largest Indian employer in Britain with more than 44,000 employees. Tata Steel ranked second with nearly 19,600 workers, while Borelli Tea Holdings employed over 5,000 people. Sectoral insights: Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) dominated in terms of sector focus, as it has done since the report first launched. Manufacturing and pharmaceuticals vie for 2nd and 3rd position.

Companies like the technology consulting and digital solutions firm LTIMindtree, IT and consulting firm Wipro, and tech and media company Prime Focus drove TMT’s growth, while Zydus Pharmaceuticals expanded in the life sciences sector. The report also noted an increase in gender diversity, with women accounting for 26% of directors across tracked companies, up from 24% a year earlier. Growth spreads beyond London Although London remains the preferred destination for Indian businesses, its dominance is gradually declining as companies increasingly establish operations across other parts of Britain. The capital now hosts 38% of Indian-owned businesses, compared with more than half between 2018 and 2021. Meanwhile, the South of England accounts for 27% of firms, while the Midlands and North host 12% and 11% respectively.

The trend suggests Indian investment is becoming more geographically diversified, bringing jobs and economic activity to a wider range of UK regions. Optimism despite challenges The report acknowledged challenges including higher operating costs, regulatory complexity and intensifying competition. However, it noted that the UK's stable business environment, strong legal framework and focus on innovation continue to make it an attractive destination for Indian companies. "The India Meets Britain Tracker 2026 highlights the remarkable achievements of Indian businesses in the UK. With CETA now in place, the India-UK corridor is poised for unprecedented growth, creating value for both economies and cementing a long-term partnership.